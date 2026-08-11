Detroit Lions Giving Jack Campbell More Power on Defense

Jack Campbell is no longer just one of the Detroit Lions’ best defenders.

He is becoming the player responsible for making sure everybody else is in the right place.

Dan Campbell made that clear Tuesday when discussing the fourth-year linebacker, who is coming off the best season of his NFL career and enters 2026 with even more responsibility inside Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

“His confidence is at an all-time high,” Campbell said. “It comes from his knowledge of our defense and knowing what Shep wants.”

That confidence is not happening by accident.

Jack Campbell has earned it.

Detroit Is Giving Campbell More Control

The Lions are putting more on Campbell’s plate before the snap.

“He has so much more reign in the defense now. We’re giving him a lot of different calls. He has a lot of leeway to get us into what we need to get into. We’re putting that responsibility on him.”

For Detroit, that is a significant step in Campbell’s development.

The MIKE linebacker is already responsible for handling traffic in the middle of the defense. Now the Lions are trusting him to diagnose what the offense is showing, adjust calls and get the entire unit aligned correctly.

Dan Campbell took the comparison one step further.

“He is our quarterback on defense. He understands situations, what we’re looking for, what we need to call and what we should be in.”

That is about as clear as it gets.

Jared Goff runs the offense.

Jack Campbell is increasingly being trusted to run the defense.

Campbell Earned This Responsibility in 2025

The expanded role makes plenty of sense after what Campbell did last season.

He played all 17 games and finished with a team-high 176 tackles, including 89 solo stops, along with five sacks, nine tackles for loss, four passes defended and three forced fumbles.

He also took a massive step analytically.

PFF gave Campbell a 90.2 overall grade in 2025, second among qualified NFL linebackers. His 93.0 run-defense grade ranked first at the position and was the highest mark by a linebacker in the PFF era.

The league noticed, too.

Campbell earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named a First-Team All-Pro after the season. Detroit then rewarded him in May with a contract extension that keeps him with the Lions through 2030.

This is no longer about projecting what the former No. 18 overall pick might become.

He has already arrived.

His Leadership Is Starting to Match the Production

The next step is making everybody around him better.

Dan Campbell believes that is happening.

“With that confidence comes urgency. When he communicates, makes a call, needs something or finishes a play the way he does, everybody snaps to attention. You can’t miss Jack Campbell on the field. The way he goes about his business pulls everybody in, in a good way.”

That might be the most important development of all.

Detroit lost veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone during the offseason, leaving Jack Campbell as the unquestioned centerpiece of a room that also includes Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and several players competing for larger roles.

Somebody had to become the voice.

Campbell appears ready for it.

The Sheppard-Campbell Relationship Matters

There is also years of familiarity behind this move.

Kelvin Sheppard coached Detroit’s linebackers before becoming defensive coordinator in 2025, meaning he has been directly involved in Campbell’s development since the former Iowa standout entered the league. Sheppard remains Detroit’s defensive coordinator in 2026.

That history matters when you are giving a linebacker freedom to change calls on the field.

Campbell knows what Sheppard wants.

Sheppard knows what Campbell can handle.

Now the Lions are letting that relationship operate in real time.

Bottom Line

Jack Campbell’s rise has moved beyond tackles and highlight plays.

Detroit is giving him ownership of the defense.

After a 176-tackle, First-Team All-Pro season, Campbell enters 2026 with more freedom, more responsibility and more command than at any point in his NFL career. Dan Campbell calling him the Lions’ “quarterback on defense” says everything about how far he has come.

The Lions believed they were drafting the centerpiece of their linebacker room in 2023.

Three years later, that is exactly what he has become.