Dan Campbell Speaks About Jack Campbell Following Lions’ Win Over Vikings

The Detroit Lions picked up one of their biggest victories of the season Sunday afternoon, defeating the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings 19-15 at Ford Field.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

However, the celebration was understandably subdued following the frightening fourth-quarter injury to star linebacker Jack Campbell.

Following the victory, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the situation and made it clear that his thoughts were with his injured defensive leader.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) warms up against the against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family. He’s being taken care of. We don’t have any new information,” Dan Campbell said following Sunday’s victory.

"We're thinking about him."



Coach Campbell said the team does not have any new information on Jack Campbell's injury. pic.twitter.com/5huaEszj9O — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 1, 2026

The update came after Jack Campbell was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of a neck injury.

The All-Pro linebacker was injured early in the fourth quarter while tackling former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

As we previously reported following the frightening injury, Campbell remained motionless on the turf for several minutes while medical personnel attended to him.

He was eventually secured to a backboard and carted off the field as teammates gathered around him.

Several Lions players were visibly emotional, and the defense gathered in prayer following the frightening incident.

Although Dan Campbell confirmed that Jack was receiving medical care, he did not provide a diagnosis, prognosis, or timetable for his return.

Lions Rally to Finish Off Previously Unbeaten Vikings

Despite the emotional circumstances, Detroit managed to finish the game and hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

The Lions improved to 5-2, while the Vikings fell to 6-1.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards, and Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams for the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown.

The victory was particularly impressive considering the injuries Detroit suffered throughout the afternoon.

Earlier in the game, we reported that Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum were ruled out with concussions, leaving the Lions’ defense severely shorthanded.

Still, Detroit found a way to close out a crucial divisional victory.

But as Dan Campbell’s postgame comments demonstrated, the result was not the only thing on everyone’s mind.

The Lions earned an important win Sunday. Now, they’re hoping for encouraging news about one of their most important players.