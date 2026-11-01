fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalLionsMIN 15 · Lions 19WNext gameRed WingsMon, Nov 2 at FLA · 7:00 PM6-5Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Nov 7 at MICH · 12:00 AM2-6Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Nov 14 at ORE · 12:00 AM5-32026-27 seasonPistons5-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
FinalLionsMIN 15 · Lions 19W

Dan Campbell Speaks About Jack Campbell Following Lions’ Win Over Vikings

Dan Campbell Jack Campbell injury update
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions picked up one of their biggest victories of the season Sunday afternoon, defeating the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings 19-15 at Ford Field.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

However, the celebration was understandably subdued following the frightening fourth-quarter injury to star linebacker Jack Campbell.

Following the victory, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the situation and made it clear that his thoughts were with his injured defensive leader.

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions
Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) warms up against the against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Provides Update on Jack Campbell

“Thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family. He’s being taken care of. We don’t have any new information,” Dan Campbell said following Sunday’s victory.

The update came after Jack Campbell was transported to a local hospital for evaluation of a neck injury.

The All-Pro linebacker was injured early in the fourth quarter while tackling former Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

As we previously reported following the frightening injury, Campbell remained motionless on the turf for several minutes while medical personnel attended to him.

He was eventually secured to a backboard and carted off the field as teammates gathered around him.

Several Lions players were visibly emotional, and the defense gathered in prayer following the frightening incident.

Although Dan Campbell confirmed that Jack was receiving medical care, he did not provide a diagnosis, prognosis, or timetable for his return.

Lions Rally to Finish Off Previously Unbeaten Vikings

Despite the emotional circumstances, Detroit managed to finish the game and hand Minnesota its first loss of the season.

The Lions improved to 5-2, while the Vikings fell to 6-1.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 153 yards, and Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams for the decisive fourth-quarter touchdown.

The victory was particularly impressive considering the injuries Detroit suffered throughout the afternoon.

Earlier in the game, we reported that Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum were ruled out with concussions, leaving the Lions’ defense severely shorthanded.

Still, Detroit found a way to close out a crucial divisional victory.

But as Dan Campbell’s postgame comments demonstrated, the result was not the only thing on everyone’s mind.

The Lions earned an important win Sunday. Now, they’re hoping for encouraging news about one of their most important players.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy