The Detroit Lions escaped Sunday’s showdown against the Green Bay Packers with a thrilling 20-17 victory, but an awkward moment involving superstar running back Jahmyr Gibbs left plenty of fans holding their breath. Fortunately, head coach Dan Campbell delivered an encouraging injury update following the game.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Gibbs appeared to twist his ankle while intentionally going down short of the end zone during Detroit’s final possession, allowing the Lions to drain the remaining clock before Jake Bates kicked the game-winning field goal. Although the play initially raised concerns, both Campbell and Gibbs indicated that the injury was not serious.

Oct 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Speaking to reporters following Sunday’s victory, Campbell confirmed that Detroit’s medical staff had already examined Gibbs. His message was reassuring for Lions fans concerned about the health of the team’s most important running back.

“Yeah, we got him checked. He should be good,” Campbell said. “That’s that whole, is it really worth going down and try to finish the game or you just go score? Sometimes I question that. I don’t know, maybe we shouldn’t just, but all good. It’s a good win.”

The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter with Detroit facing third-and-6 from Green Bay’s 11-yard line. Gibbs took a pitch from Jared Goff, gained eight yards for a first down, and deliberately stopped at the 3-yard line instead of scoring a touchdown.

However, his left leg twisted awkwardly as he went to the ground, and he appeared uncomfortable while leaving the field. With Gibbs having already handled a heavy workload, the awkward landing understandably caused concern.

Jahmyr Gibbs Addresses His Own Injury Scare

The good news continued when Gibbs spoke with reporters after the victory. Despite experiencing some initial discomfort, the explosive running back indicated that the pain had quickly disappeared.

“It did (hurt) at first, but it went away, though,” Gibbs said. “Yeah, it’s going to be fine.”

Gibbs also acknowledged that he twisted his ankle while attempting to stop short of the goal line. However, he made it clear that he would make the same decision again if a similar game situation presented itself.

The fourth-year running back finished Sunday’s victory with 116 rushing yards on 29 carries, adding five receptions for 27 yards. His performance was critical to Detroit’s success, particularly during the final drive that allowed Bates to kick the winning 22-yard field goal as time expired.

Lions Have Good Reason to Be Cautious With Gibbs

As we previously reported when Jared Goff discussed Detroit’s late-game strategy, Gibbs was specifically instructed to avoid scoring in order to keep the football away from Jordan Love and the Packers offense. The strategy worked, although the awkward landing gave Campbell something else to consider about the risks of that decision.

Gibbs has become the centerpiece of Detroit’s rushing attack, and his health will be especially important as the season progresses. Through six games, he has rushed for 620 yards and seven touchdowns while adding two receiving scores.

The Lions have already dealt with their share of significant injuries this season, making Gibbs’ apparent escape particularly encouraging. As we previously reported following Detroit’s activation of Brian Branch and Cade Mays, getting key contributors healthy has become an important part of the team’s efforts to build momentum.

Lions Turn Their Attention to the Vikings

Detroit improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s victory and will now prepare for another NFC North matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 1. Keeping Gibbs healthy will be a major priority as the Lions look to extend their winning streak.

For now, Campbell’s update is exactly what Detroit fans wanted to hear: Gibbs was examined after the awkward landing, and the team expects him to be fine. His official practice participation later this week will provide another indication of how his ankle is responding.