Dan Campbell Reveals The Truth Behind His OT Decision vs. Giants

Sometimes football is complicated… and sometimes it’s “Give the ball to the dude who’s cooked everyone all day.” Dan Campbell basically admitted exactly that after the Detroit Lions’ dramatic 34–27 OT win over the New York Giants. And yes, he wanted the ball in Jahmyr Gibbs’ hands the whole time.

The Lead

The Detroit Lions needed a spark, a play, something, and Jahmyr Gibbs gave them a 69-yard firework show on the first play of overtime. But according to Dan Campbell, this wasn’t a surprise. It wasn’t even a debate.

“It was going to be him, somewhere in there, for sure,” Campbell said. “I wanted to lean on him.”

Translation: Gibbs was the plan. Period.

Why Dan Campbell Trusted Jahmyr Gibbs in Overtime

Campbell didn’t sugarcoat it, Gibbs had “that look” all day, and the coaching staff knew it.

“I had a good feeling, I think we all did, about Gibbs. You could feel it today,” Campbell said.

When a coach starts talking about “feeling it,” you already know what’s coming next: a game-winning sprint down the sideline.

Dan Campbell’s Overtime Play-Call Was About Momentum, Not Mystery

Campbell admitted he briefly bounced around different opening plays, but every path led back to Gibbs.

“I was going back and forth on who exactly we may start with,” Campbell said, “but I had a good feeling… We were blocking for him pretty good.”

That’s coach talk for: You saw what he was doing, right?

How Blocking Made Dan Campbell’s Gibbs Decision Even Easier

Campbell didn’t let the offensive line skip the spotlight. In fact, he made it clear THEY were why the plan worked.

“You get a hat on a hat, and he’s going to find it.”

Once Detroit did that in OT, the rest was simple: Gibbs hit the crease, turned on the jets, and sent Ford Field into orbit.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell didn’t draw up something exotic. He didn’t outsmart himself. He trusted the most explosive player on the field, and that player delivered the biggest play of the Lions’ season.

Detroit needed a hero in overtime, and Campbell made sure it was Jahmyr Gibbs holding the sword.