Dan Campbell Not Concerned About Jameson Williams’ Drops

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is supposed to be a big part of this offense. On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, he caught four passes for 45 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets, an average of 11.3 yards per catch.

Williams also had three drops, and those are a concern for this offense. He did make the biggest catch of the day, though. His 22-yard grab down the left side in overtime put the Lions on the New Orleans 5-yard line and set up the touchdown that finished off a 31-30 win. Despite the drops in the opener, head coach Dan Campbell still believes Williams is going to turn things around.

Dan Campbell Is Not Concerned About Jameson Williams

Campbell made his weekly appearance on the Karsch and Anderson morning show on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit on Tuesday. One of the topics was the struggles of Williams during the first week of the NFL season. Campbell said about Williams,

“Yeah, I’m not concerned… But what I loved is this just shows his growth. He bounced back and gets back in the huddle. He’s not sulking. He’s not pouting about it. He’s not letting it go in the tank… all you can do is reload, regroup and go back for more. And that’s what he’s done a good job of.”

Williams is the primary number two wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown. If he keeps struggling in Week 2 at the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, the Lions may need to look elsewhere for production.

Get Isaac TeSlaa More Involved

Isaac TeSlaa had just one target against the Saints and did not catch a pass. It might be wise for Detroit to look his way more often if Williams keeps dropping passes.

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Watch · Detroit Sports Nation TV Detroit’s offense was uneven, but the Lions still found a way in overtime The Lions got the result they needed against the Saints, but the offense didn’t quite match the standard expected in Week 1. The bigger takeaway is that Detroit still escaped with a win, and the defense looked competent before wearing down late. Watch now Latest Lions video · Sep 15, 2026

Williams is in his fifth season with Detroit. The 25-year-old signed an extension in September 2025 and will be a free agent after the 2029 NFL season.