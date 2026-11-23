The Detroit Lions entered Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knowing they were facing the NFL’s top-ranked rushing defense. So rather than immediately leaning on Jahmyr Gibbs and the ground game, Dan Campbell and his coaching staff decided to put the pressure squarely on Jared Goff.

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And before the game even started, they made sure their quarterback knew exactly what was coming.

Following Detroit’s 31–21 victory at Ford Field, Campbell revealed what the Lions told Goff heading into the matchup. The message was simple: They were going to trust him to set the tone offensively.

According to the Lions’ official website, Campbell explained that Detroit told Goff:

“We’re going to put the ball in your hands here early.”

It was an aggressive approach against a defense that had made life difficult for opposing running backs all season. And judging by the final result, Campbell and his staff made the right call.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) talks to offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) before a play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Put His Trust in Jared Goff

Campbell explained that Detroit’s plan involved allowing Goff to distribute the football to his playmakers and open up the offense before establishing the running game.

The Lions weren’t abandoning Gibbs or their rushing attack. They simply believed attacking Tampa Bay through the air early would create better opportunities on the ground as the game progressed.

Campbell also revealed that he had plenty of confidence in how his quarterback would respond.

During his postgame press conference, the Lions head coach noted that Goff is particularly demanding of himself when his performances fall short of perfection. That mentality gave Campbell even more confidence that his quarterback would be ready to deliver against Tampa Bay.

“We knew Goff would come out and play well,” Campbell said. “Just knowing him in general, he’s been playing at a high level, but he also gets irked when he doesn’t play a perfect game.”

Goff certainly didn’t disappoint.

The veteran quarterback completed 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. His 126.9 passer rating helped Detroit secure its sixth consecutive victory and improve to 8–2 on the season.

Lions’ Passing Game Opens Door for Jahmyr Gibbs

Goff connected with Amon-Ra St. Brown for a 14-yard touchdown and later found Jameson Williams for a 57-yard score. Williams finished with four receptions for 93 yards, giving Tampa Bay another reason to respect Detroit’s ability to attack downfield.

Those explosive passing plays eventually helped create opportunities for the running game.

After Detroit established its passing attack, Gibbs took over in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns. What began as a game plan built around Goff eventually became another example of the Lions’ offensive versatility.

It’s also a reminder of why Campbell has remained such a strong supporter of his quarterback.

Earlier this season, Campbell explained what makes Goff so valuable to Detroit’s offensive system. His ability to process defenses, distribute the football, and execute the game plan continues to be a major part of the team’s success.

On Sunday, Detroit needed Goff to lead the way early, and he answered the challenge.

Jared Goff Delivers Before Massive Thanksgiving Showdown

The performance also earned Goff some recognition from his head coach following the game. During Campbell’s emotional locker-room celebration, the quarterback received one of two game balls handed out after the victory.

Now, Detroit faces an even bigger challenge.

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving in a matchup between two 8–2 teams battling for position in the NFC North. With only a few days between games, Campbell and his staff will have to quickly prepare another offensive game plan.

Whether that involves leaning on Gibbs, putting the football in Goff’s hands, or finding the perfect balance between the two remains to be seen.

But Sunday’s victory revealed something important about the confidence Campbell has in his quarterback.

When the Lions needed someone to take control against one of the NFL’s toughest rushing defenses, they didn’t hesitate to put the responsibility on Jared Goff.

And he delivered.