When the Detroit Lions acquired Jared Goff from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, plenty of people viewed him as nothing more than a bridge quarterback. Nearly six seasons later, Goff has become the face of one of the NFL’s most successful offenses, and there may not be anyone who appreciates his transformation more than Dan Campbell.

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During a recent sit-down conversation with Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher, Campbell opened up about Goff’s preparation, resilience, competitive fire and development since arriving in Detroit. In doing so, Campbell made a particularly powerful statement about his franchise quarterback.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) walks across the field after a 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Reveals What Makes Jared Goff Special

While Goff’s accuracy and decision-making are apparent to anyone watching the Lions on Sundays, Campbell believes there is another side to his quarterback that most people never get to see. It starts with the incredible amount of preparation Goff puts into each game.

“Love Goff, man. He’s everything that I believe in and stand for,” Campbell told Cowher. “The amount of work that he puts in to get ready for a game on any given week, it would blow people’s minds. He is so prepared for any and every little thing.

“He plays the game with his mind. He’s a highly accurate passer, and he’s just one of those guys who doesn’t get down. He’s the same guy every day.”

Campbell went on to explain that Goff possesses a competitive fire that might not always be apparent to those outside the organization. It is something the Lions head coach has witnessed firsthand throughout their time together in Detroit.

“You want to talk about resilient? He is resilient. Competitive? He is competitive,” Campbell continued. “I think there’s things people don’t say. I say this all the time: I don’t think you really know what he’s like until you get around these competitive settings and what burns inside.

“That doesn’t always come through, but it’s there.”

Dan Campbell Says No Lions Player Has Grown More Than Jared Goff

Perhaps the most telling statement Campbell made during his conversation with Cowher on CBS’ The NFL Today came when he discussed how much Goff has developed since the two arrived in Detroit in 2021. Considering the number of players who have flourished under Campbell’s leadership, his assessment of Goff carries considerable weight.

“There’s not one player that has grown more in his time here than Jared Goff,” Campbell said.

“There’s been a lot that have really taken off. Jared Goff has grown every year, and you can see it. It’s been explosive, where he’s come from.”

Think about that statement for a moment. Campbell has watched players such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Aidan Hutchinson develop into some of the NFL’s biggest stars, yet he singled out Goff as the player who has experienced the most growth during his tenure.

That development was evident during Sunday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when Goff repeatedly used his mobility within the pocket to extend plays. Campbell also acknowledged Goff’s improved pocket presence following the game.

Jared Goff Continues to Prove His Doubters Wrong

What makes Campbell’s comments particularly interesting is that he isn’t the only coach who has noticed Goff’s continued development. Earlier this week, former Lions offensive coordinator and current Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson said Goff is playing the best football of his career.

For years, Goff has faced questions about his ability to perform under pressure, overcome adversity and succeed without the perfect supporting cast. Yet here we are, nearly six seasons into his time in Detroit, and two coaches who know him exceptionally well believe he continues to get better.

When the Lions acquired Goff in 2021, few could have predicted just how important he would become to the franchise’s resurgence. Campbell’s comments serve as another reminder that Goff isn’t simply a beneficiary of Detroit’s transformation; he has been one of its driving forces.