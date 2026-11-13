Dan Campbell Provides Jared Goff Injury Update From Germany

The Detroit Lions received some encouraging news regarding quarterback Jared Goff ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany. And according to head coach Dan Campbell, there isn’t much reason for Lions fans to worry.

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Goff surprisingly appeared on Detroit’s injury report Wednesday with a chest injury, raising questions about his availability for Sunday’s game. However, speaking to reporters Friday morning in Germany, Campbell downplayed the issue and even managed to crack a joke about his quarterback’s blocking ability.

Campbell was asked whether Goff’s chest injury was related to his blocking during Detroit’s recent games. The Lions head coach quickly dismissed that possibility before explaining why his starting quarterback appeared on the injury report in the first place.

“No, it’s not related to his blocking. Honestly, it was not really that big of a deal. “Any little thing, we have to put on an injury report, just so everybody knows. “He could have practiced Wednesday, but we just chose to let him sit, let him rest for a minute. “No, it won’t affect his blocking. I promise you. Even our quarterback blocks. Related coverage Sam LaPorta’s Future Just Became Even More Interesting Read more → “You asked about what makes them different over there. Yeah.”

Campbell’s explanation should provide some relief for Lions fans who were concerned when Goff appeared on the initial injury report earlier this week. Rather than dealing with something that significantly limited his availability, Goff was apparently given some additional rest as a precaution.

The good news doesn’t stop there, either. According to the Lions’ official Thursday injury report, Goff was upgraded from limited participation Wednesday to a full participant Thursday.

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Goff’s return to full participation is particularly important considering Detroit’s other injury concerns heading into Sunday’s matchup. The Lions have already ruled out three players against New England, including center Cade Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed, and safety Kerby Joseph.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has also been dealing with a rib injury, although he participated on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday. With the Lions preparing to face a physical New England defense, having Goff healthy and available is obviously a major priority.

According to NBC Sports, Goff’s Thursday upgrade was an encouraging indication that his availability for Sunday’s game should not be a significant concern. Campbell’s Friday comments only strengthened that outlook.

The Lions enter Sunday’s game with a 6-2 record and a four-game winning streak, while the Patriots sit at 5-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET at Allianz Arena in Munich.

For now, Campbell has made one thing pretty clear: Goff’s chest injury isn’t something he’s particularly concerned about.

And apparently, Detroit’s quarterback will still be available to throw a block if the situation calls for it.