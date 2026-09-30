Dan Campbell isn’t concerned about Jared Goff’s mobility. Not even a little bit.

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After former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson jokingly referenced his experience calling plays for a quarterback who was “not so mobile” following Chicago’s Monday night win over Philadelphia, Campbell was asked Wednesday whether Goff’s mobility has ever been a hindrance to Detroit’s offense.

His answer was emphatic.

“No. Goff’s game is cerebral,” Campbell said. “That’s his game, and he’s damn good at it.”

Campbell then delivered the line that matters most.

“We run the offense we run, and we’re good at it because of Jared Goff.”

Campbell Knows Exactly What Goff Brings

Johnson’s original comment was clearly delivered as a joke, and Goff himself has since downplayed any controversy surrounding his former coordinator’s remark. Still, Campbell used the question as an opportunity to explain why Detroit has never needed Goff to be a scrambling quarterback.

Goff’s game is built around processing, anticipation and accuracy. That’s working just fine.

Goff’s Mobility Was Never the Problem

Through three games, Goff has thrown for 802 yards, eight touchdowns and zero interceptions while completing 70.6 percent of his passes, numbers that have put him alongside some elite quarterbacks in NFL history. In Sunday’s 31-24 win over the Jets, he completed 25 of 32 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Even when defenses have taken away the deep ball, Goff has remained patient, recently explaining why he refuses to force throws that aren’t available.

Campbell’s point was simple.

Goff isn’t going to beat defenses by running around them.

He’s going to beat them by figuring them out.

And Campbell seems perfectly happy with that.