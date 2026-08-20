Dan Campbell Reveals What Makes Jared Goff So Special

Dan Campbell has never been shy about defending Jared Goff, but his latest comments about the Detroit Lions quarterback went well beyond the usual praise a head coach gives his starter.

During his recent interview with Brad Galli, Campbell explained that while fans see the arm talent, accuracy and production every Sunday, the qualities that have made Goff so important to the Lions are often the ones that happen when nobody is watching.

“Everybody sees from afar what Goff is capable of doing,” Campbell said during the interview. “They see the talent, the accuracy, the big arm and all of those things. But it’s the behind-the-scenes stuff.”

For Campbell, that work is what separates Goff from most quarterbacks. By the time he finished answering the question, the Lions coach had put Goff in the same category as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Campbell Sees What Fans Don’t

Goff’s numbers certainly give Campbell plenty to appreciate.

Despite Detroit’s disappointing 9-8 season in 2025, Goff completed 68.0% of his passes for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns and only eight interceptions, finishing second in the NFL in passing yards and touchdown passes and third in passer rating at 105.5.

He was also selected to his fifth Pro Bowl and became just the sixth quarterback in league history to record at least 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes in three consecutive seasons.

Those accomplishments helped Goff land at No. 33 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026, but Campbell believes the statistics only tell part of the story.

“It’s the grind he puts in to prepare for a game every week,” Campbell said. “It’s his leadership. It’s his drive for perfection and wanting the offense to be perfect.”

That preparation has become especially important as Goff enters another transition offensively. Drew Petzing has taken over as Detroit’s offensive coordinator, and Campbell has already discussed how Goff is taking another step as a leader while helping the offense adapt.

Goff’s Toughness Has Earned Campbell’s Respect

Accuracy has always been one of Goff’s biggest strengths, and Campbell has repeatedly praised his ability to process information and get Detroit into the correct play before the snap. What appears to resonate even more with Campbell is what happens when things aren’t clean.

“He holds himself to high standards,” Campbell said. “He sits in the pocket and doesn’t get frazzled.”

That willingness to remain in the pocket is something Campbell sees up close every week. Goff has never been confused for a scrambling quarterback, so his success often depends on trusting his protection, keeping his eyes downfield and completing throws while knowing a defender may be seconds away from delivering a hit.

“He’ll take it on the chin,” Campbell said. “He has done it repeatedly, knowing pressure is coming right in his face and that he has to stand in there and make an accurate throw. And he does it.”

For a coach whose football philosophy has always centered around toughness, accountability and responding to adversity, those traits carry significant weight.

“He’s tough,” Campbell said. “He has a resiliency about him. That’s always going to speak to my heart and my soul.”

Campbell Puts Goff in Rare Company

Campbell has been around plenty of talented players during more than two decades in the NFL as a player and coach. His five seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach in New Orleans also gave him an up-close look at Drew Brees during the final stretch of the future Hall of Famer’s career. Campbell served on the Saints’ staff from 2016 through 2020.

That background made Campbell’s comparison especially noteworthy.

“The guy does it all,” Campbell said. “He’s one of the special ones. I was fortunate to be around Drew Brees, who was a special one. This guy is a special one.”

Campbell wasn’t arguing that Goff and Brees have identical résumés. Brees retired as one of the most accomplished passers in NFL history. The significance is that Campbell spent years watching what made Brees different behind the scenes, and he believes Goff possesses many of those same qualities.

Goff has also built an impressive résumé of his own since arriving in Detroit. His 2024 season included franchise records for completion percentage at 72.4% and passer rating at 111.8, and his sustained production has helped transform the perception of a quarterback who was once widely viewed as little more than a bridge option following the Matthew Stafford trade.

Campbell doesn’t view him that way. He hasn’t for a long time.

‘I’m Fortunate to Be Able to Say He’s My Quarterback’

The relationship between Campbell and Goff has become one of the defining partnerships of Detroit’s turnaround.

Both arrived in Detroit in 2021 under unusual circumstances. Campbell was taking over a franchise beginning another rebuild, while Goff had been included in the Stafford trade after the Los Angeles Rams decided to move in another direction.

What followed changed both careers.

Goff became the unquestioned leader of Detroit’s offense, and Campbell helped build a team capable of reaching the NFC Championship Game and later winning 15 regular-season games. Even after the Lions took a major step backward in 2025, Campbell’s belief in his quarterback clearly hasn’t changed.

“I’m fortunate to be able to say he’s my quarterback,” Campbell said.

That confidence is also why Goff remains central to Detroit’s hopes of bouncing back in 2026. The Lions finished last season with the NFL’s fourth-ranked scoring offense, fifth-ranked total offense and third-ranked passing attack, with Goff again among the league leaders in most major passing categories.

Campbell knows exactly how important No. 16 is to making the entire operation work.

Campbell Could Have Kept Going

Galli apparently got Campbell started on one of his favorite subjects.

By the end of his answer, Campbell made it clear that everything he had already said about his quarterback barely scratched the surface.

“That’s not even half of it, Brad,” Campbell said. “We don’t have time to talk all day about what I think about Jared Goff. He’s unbelievable. He’s a great teammate. He’s just a freaking stud. I love the guy.”

There wasn’t much ambiguity there.

Campbell believes in Goff’s arm. He believes in his accuracy and ability to operate the offense. More importantly, he believes in the preparation, toughness, leadership and resiliency that teammates see throughout the week.

Those are the characteristics that have made Goff one of Campbell’s guys.

Bottom Line

Jared Goff doesn’t need Dan Campbell to validate what he has accomplished in Detroit. The numbers, wins and Pro Bowl selections already make a strong case for how well he has played since becoming a Lion.

Still, Campbell’s comments offer a much better understanding of why Detroit’s head coach believes so strongly in his quarterback.

It isn’t only the 4,500-yard seasons or touchdown passes. Campbell sees the preparation before games, the willingness to stand in against pressure, the demand for perfection and the resiliency that has defined Goff’s career.

Campbell spent five years around Drew Brees and knows what a special quarterback looks like from behind the scenes.

In his eyes, Detroit has one of those quarterbacks now.

And Campbell couldn’t sound much happier that Jared Goff is his guy.