Dan Campbell Shares Why John Morton’s Role Remains Crucial Despite Change

When Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties for the Detroit Lions against the Washington Commanders, the immediate reaction from fans and media was predictable: “What’s wrong with the offense?” The move was bold, the shift was noticeable, and the results were undeniable.

But make no mistake, Campbell made it crystal clear that this wasn’t a negative reflection on offensive coordinator John Morton.

Campbell opened by explaining exactly how the transition happened.

“It was just, ‘Let’s try something a little different.’ I know what I want to do. I know how I want to do it.”

That’s Campbell in a nutshell: direct, confident, and unafraid to shake things up when it’s needed.

A True Collaborative Effort Behind the Scenes

Campbell immediately pushed back on any perception that Morton was pushed aside or silenced.

“This is a collaborative effort now. I was taking input from John Morton that whole time, and the other coaches. ‘Man, what do you think here, third-down.’ This is all-encompassing. We all work together. Coaches did a helluva job.”

This wasn’t a head coach hoarding control. It was a head coach in tune with his staff using every voice available.

Campbell didn’t mince words about Morton’s value either.

“John Morton is vital to me. He gives me critical information that deals with the pass game. That’s his baby, man. That’s his bread and butter.”

For a coach who prides himself on toughness and transparency, his appreciation for Morton was genuine and intentional.

Campbell Acknowledges the Human Side of Change

Taking over play-calling isn’t always easy for the person being delegated away from it. Campbell acknowledges that dynamic head-on.

“It’s honest. It was he and I and we were good. And it’s like I told him, ‘I need you.’ But look, if you’re him, of course it probably doesn’t feel too good. But he’s a grinder, he’s a worker. He just tries to help and give you anything that you can possibly need for the game. I thought he was outstanding today.”

Not many head coaches go out of their way to praise their coordinators this openly, but Campbell did. Why? Because the relationship matters. The chemistry matters. The trust matters.

The Result: Offensive Rhythm Rediscovered

With Campbell calling plays, Detroit looked confident, balanced, and explosive. The Lions scored on each meaningful drive and finished with 546 yards and 30 first downs.

Was the change needed? Yes.

Was it solely about Morton? No way.

Campbell summed it up perfectly:

“Let’s just see if a different play-caller can get us a little momentum, that’s all, and it’s nothing more than that.”

Sunday’s performance suggests the spark worked, and that the Lions’ entire staff played a massive part in making it happen.