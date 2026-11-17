The Detroit Lions could be getting a major piece of their defense back this weekend, but their offensive line may have to wait a little longer for reinforcements. Head coach Dan Campbell provided updates on safety Kerby Joseph and center Cade Mays during his Tuesday morning appearance on Costa & Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket.

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The news was encouraging for Joseph, who has been working his way back from a lingering knee injury. However, Campbell indicated that Mays is unlikely to be available when Detroit hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph walks around midfield before the Michigan vs Michigan State football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Reveals Plan for Kerby Joseph

When asked by Jon Jansen and Jim Costa about Joseph’s potential return, Campbell made it clear that the Lions are planning to get their All-Pro safety back on the field this week.

“The plan would be to get him going this week,” Campbell said, indicating that the team intends to have Joseph play against Tampa Bay, provided there are no setbacks.

That would be a significant development for a Detroit defense that has been without Joseph throughout the 2026 season. The standout safety has been recovering from a knee issue that also limited him during the 2025 campaign.

Just days ago, general manager Brad Holmes delivered an encouraging update on Joseph’s recovery, although his availability against Tampa Bay remained uncertain. Campbell’s latest comments provide the clearest indication yet that Joseph could finally make his season debut.

Joseph remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning Detroit must officially activate him before he can play. His return would be particularly welcome as the Lions adjust to life without Aidan Hutchinson following his season-ending knee injury.

Cade Mays Likely to Miss Another Game

While Campbell offered positive news regarding Joseph, the outlook for Mays wasn’t nearly as encouraging. The Lions coach indicated that the veteran center is likely to miss Sunday’s matchup against the Buccaneers as he continues recovering from an ankle injury.

Mays has been sidelined since suffering the injury during Detroit’s Nov. 1 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions have leaned on Juice Scruggs in his absence, and he appears positioned to handle the starting center responsibilities once again.

Campbell previously identified Scruggs as Detroit’s starting center while Mays recovered. The team’s official transaction records show Mays was activated from injured reserve on Oct. 24, after a wrist injury cost him the start of the season.

For now, Mays has not been officially ruled out, but Campbell’s comments suggest the Lions are preparing to play without him. Detroit’s upcoming practice reports will provide additional clarity on his chances of returning.

Lions Host the Buccaneers on Sunday

The Lions will host the Buccaneers on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET, according to the official team schedule. Getting Joseph back would provide a much-needed boost to Detroit’s defense, even if the offensive line remains shorthanded.