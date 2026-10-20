The Detroit Lions could eventually get another major defensive reinforcement during the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Dan Campbell revealed Tuesday that he expects All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph to return to the field at some point this year, despite the lingering knee injury that has kept him sidelined.

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Joseph has not appeared in a game since October 2025, and questions have continued to surround his long-term availability. However, Campbell’s latest comments offer Lions fans some much-needed optimism about one of the team’s most important defensive players.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) looks on during warm up ahead of the New Orleans Saints game at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Expects Kerby Joseph to Play This Season

During Tuesday’s press conference, Campbell was asked directly whether he believes Joseph will return during the 2026 season. His answer was short but encouraging.

“I do,” Campbell said when asked if he expects Joseph to play this year.

According to Tuesday’s update on Joseph’s recovery, Campbell also indicated that the safety is doing well physically and mentally. However, the Lions coach stopped short of providing a target date for Joseph’s return.

“I’m not going to give you a timetable, but I’ve been pleased with where he’s at,” Campbell said. “He’s in a good headspace right now, which is great, because that’s hard. You’re coming off this, you’re wanting to go, and you’re working at it, and at some point, it’s time for football. We all know that and recognize it, but we’ll take it one day at a time.”

The update represents an encouraging development for a player whose recovery has taken considerably longer than originally hoped. Joseph continues to work through a chronic knee issue, and Detroit remains cautious about rushing him back before he’s physically ready.

Lions Could Eventually Reunite Their All-Pro Safety Tandem

Joseph’s potential return is particularly intriguing because Brian Branch is expected to make his 2026 season debut Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If Joseph can eventually join him, Detroit could have both of its standout safeties available for the first time this season.

As we previously reported, Campbell had emphasized in September that Joseph wasn’t ready and that the organization wouldn’t rush his recovery. Tuesday’s comments don’t establish a return date, but they offer a more encouraging outlook for the remainder of the season.

The Lions have also been carefully managing Branch’s return from a torn Achilles. As we recently detailed, Detroit has been working to strengthen its defense by gradually bringing injured starters back into the lineup.

According to additional details about Joseph’s rehabilitation, the safety continues to focus on strengthening the muscles surrounding his knee. The Lions remain hopeful that the work will eventually allow him to return to football activities without another significant setback.

For now, Kerby Joseph remains sidelined, and there is no official timeline for his return. But Campbell’s belief that the All-Pro safety will play again this season is welcome news for a Detroit team hoping to make a serious playoff push.