The Detroit Lions will have to wait a little longer for the return of All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph. On Tuesday morning, head coach Dan Campbell delivered an unfortunate update regarding Joseph’s availability for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Germany.

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According to Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell put an end to speculation about Joseph making his long-awaited return this weekend. His message was pretty straightforward.

“I’ll cut it out (the speculation). I don’t see him playing in Germany,” Campbell said.

Detroit lions safety Kerby Joseph hangs out on the sidelines before the N.F.L. game began at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Kerby Joseph’s Return Will Have to Wait

Joseph has been working his way back from a lingering knee injury that has kept him out of game action since October 2025. The Lions officially designated Joseph to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on October 28, opening his 21-day practice window.

Campbell previously ruled Joseph out against Miami, and now it appears the All-Pro safety will miss another game. While Lions fans are eager to see Joseph back on the field, Detroit clearly isn’t going to rush him into action before he’s ready.

Andre Cisco Trade Adds Depth to Detroit’s Secondary

The latest update also makes Monday’s acquisition of veteran safety Andre Cisco look even more important. Cisco provides additional depth and flexibility for a Detroit secondary that continues to navigate injury concerns.

The Lions will enter Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a 6-2 record and riding a four-game winning streak. Getting Joseph back for the stretch run would be a massive boost, but for now, the waiting game continues.