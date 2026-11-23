The Detroit Lions received some very encouraging news on Monday regarding All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

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After missing more than a year with a knee injury, Joseph finally returned to action during Sunday’s 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the biggest question wasn’t necessarily how he performed against Tampa Bay. It was how his knee would respond afterward.

Well, according to head coach Dan Campbell, things are looking pretty good.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, November 23, Campbell delivered a positive update on Joseph’s health, just three days before Detroit’s massive Thanksgiving showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) is being interviewed postgame after 31-21 win over Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

When asked how Joseph was feeling following his first game back, Campbell didn’t hesitate to share some encouraging news.

“Pretty good here. There’s no red flags, so that’s a good sign,” Campbell said.

For a player who had been sidelined for 406 days, that’s exactly what Lions fans wanted to hear. And Campbell wasn’t finished discussing Joseph’s return.

“He got over 40 reps, so that was good. That’s a good sign. And so he’ll be better for those reps, just like Branch was to get his first set of reps for the season.”

“I thought he did some good things. There’s things that he’s going to only just get better at now that he’s been out there and I thought it was pretty good.”

According to Pride of Detroit’s Monday report, Joseph played 46 defensive snaps against Tampa Bay, recording two tackles while helping Detroit utilize several three-safety defensive packages.

Considering how carefully the Lions have handled Joseph’s recovery, getting through that amount of work without any immediate issues is a significant step forward.

Lions Could Be Getting Kerby Joseph Back at Perfect Time

Joseph’s return gives Detroit’s secondary another important weapon as the Lions continue their push toward the playoffs. With Brian Branch also back in the lineup, Campbell now has considerably more flexibility when putting together his defensive packages.

Detroit had been working toward this moment for weeks, with Campbell previously making his plans for Joseph’s return clear before the Tampa Bay matchup.

Joseph was subsequently activated from the reserve/PUP list, providing a much-needed boost to a Lions defense dealing with significant injuries. The team had also listed Joseph as a full participant throughout its preparations for the Buccaneers.

Thanksgiving Showdown With Bears Is Next for Joseph

Now comes another important test.

The Lions will face the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day, with both teams entering the matchup at 8-2. Detroit has a short turnaround before facing former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and one of its biggest division rivals.

Joseph’s status will remain worth monitoring, particularly because of the limited recovery time between games. However, Campbell’s comments suggest that Sunday’s workload did not produce the kind of immediate setback Detroit had hoped to avoid.

And after waiting more than a year to get Joseph back on the field, that might be the best news Lions fans could have asked for on Monday.

No red flags, more than 40 defensive snaps, and another opportunity to improve before Thanksgiving.

For Kerby Joseph and the Detroit Lions, that’s a pretty encouraging combination.