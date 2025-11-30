Dan Campbell Reveals Long-Term Insight on Kerby Joseph’s Knee Injury

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered a candid update on injured All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who has now missed six straight games with a lingering knee issue. And while the news isn’t all doom and gloom, Campbell made it clear this isn’t an injury that simply disappears overnight.

Campbell said Joseph is continuing to make progress, but also acknowledged the reality of the situation: this knee problem may follow him beyond the 2025 season.

“He’s closer than he was before,” Campbell said when asked if Joseph would play on Thursday against the Cowboys. “He’s close. We’ll know a lot more, really, tomorrow. But he is getting better; he gets better every week. I don’t think it’s necessarily going away, but I think you do the best you can to manage it. It’s like a lot of these guys… You deal with cartilage or meniscus, or anything like that. You do your best to manage it. There will always be a little wear and tear… I do know that the more you can strengthen and stabilize, that helps a ton.”

Coach Campbell on Kerby Joseph pic.twitter.com/A2A9Na1WCO — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 30, 2025

That’s tough news for a Detroit secondary that has badly missed Joseph’s ball-hawking presence. Before the injury derailed his season, Josepj, just 25 years old, had already racked up three interceptions in six games, showing once again why he’s one of the league’s most dangerous safeties on the back end.

The Lions remain hopeful that continued strengthening and rehab will get Joseph back on the field sooner rather than later, even if the knee requires careful management moving forward.

For now, Detroit will keep leaning on its depth and hoping its All-Pro playmaker can return for the stretch run.