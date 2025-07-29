Dan Campbell Gives Injury Update on Kerby Joseph, Josh Paschal

The Detroit Lions are in full swing at training camp, but a couple of key defenders remain sidelined as the team eyes a deep playoff run in 2025. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell provided clarity on the injury statuses of Kerby Joseph and Josh Paschal, two players expected to play significant roles this season.

TL;DR

Kerby Joseph , fresh off an All-Pro season with 9 INTs, is dealing with knee irritation but expected back Saturday .

, fresh off an All-Pro season with 9 INTs, is dealing with knee irritation but expected back . Josh Paschal , who has struggled with injuries since being drafted in 2022, is targeting an early September return .

, who has struggled with injuries since being drafted in 2022, is . Neither is expected to play in the Hall of Fame Game this Thursday.

Kerby Joseph Dealing With Knee Irritation

Fresh off an All-Pro season, safety Kerby Joseph is being handled with care after missing the last two practices. According to Campbell, the 24-year-old playmaker is experiencing some “knee irritation.”

“He’ll be good, we’re hoping to get him back Saturday,” Campbell said.

Joseph is coming off a breakout 2024 campaign where he led the NFL with nine interceptions, established himself as one of the league’s premier ballhawks, and became a staple of the Lions’ improving defense. While the injury doesn’t appear serious, the Lions are clearly choosing caution over risk this early in camp.

It’s unlikely Joseph will suit up for Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game against the Chargers, but barring setbacks, fans should see him back on the field soon.

Josh Paschal Still on the Mend

As for Josh Paschal, the news carries a bit more weight.

The former second-round pick in 2022 has struggled to stay healthy since entering the league. Campbell previously noted that Paschal would miss the entire preseason after undergoing an unspecified “clean-up” surgery. On Tuesday, he added a more definitive, though still vague, timeline.

“We’re hoping he’s back in early September,” Campbell shared.

That puts Paschal on track for a possible return near the start of the regular season, though it remains to be seen whether he’ll be ready for Week 1. When healthy, Paschal’s ability to rotate along the defensive front provides much-needed versatility, but staying on the field has been the biggest hurdle of his NFL career.

Why It Matters

With expectations sky-high after a 15-2 finish in 2024, the Lions can’t afford to be thin at key defensive spots. Joseph and Paschal are both projected to play meaningful roles. While the team isn’t rushing them back, the hope is both will be fully healthy in time for when it counts most, September and beyond.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are managing camp injuries with a long-term lens, and that’s a good thing. Kerby Joseph doesn’t need preseason reps to prove his value. And if Josh Paschal can finally stay healthy, he might be one of Detroit’s most important rotational pieces. For now, the team is playing the smart game: get healthy, stay ready, and save the fireworks for Week 1.