Dan Campbell Reveals Kerby Joseph Plan for Week 9

The Detroit Lions are getting closer to welcoming back All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, but his long-awaited return won’t happen this weekend.

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During his Tuesday morning appearance on Costa and Jansen with Heather on 97.1 The Ticket, head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that Joseph will not play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 8.

However, Campbell also revealed an encouraging development in Joseph’s recovery, as Detroit plans to increase his practice workload this week.

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph waves to the crowd ahead of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday Sept. 13, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

According to Tuesday morning’s report on Campbell’s radio appearance, the Lions will attempt to get Joseph some scout-team repetitions this week as he continues working his way back from a lingering knee injury.

The decision represents another step forward for the 25-year-old safety, who returned to practice last Wednesday for the first time this season.

Joseph initially participated in individual and group drills, with Detroit deliberately limiting his workload while monitoring how his knee responded.

Last Friday, Campbell explained that the Lions were pleased with Joseph’s early progress.

“Yeah, he’s done a good job and it’s good so far,” Campbell said while discussing Joseph’s return to practice. “Now, there again, we haven’t taken any team reps. It’s all been individual in group, but he’s handled that well. We just kind of progress him slowly here, work him in.”

The addition of scout-team work would give Joseph an opportunity to experience more realistic football situations as the Lions gradually prepare him for game action.

Lions Still Waiting for All-Pro Safety’s Return

Joseph hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since October 12, 2025, when Detroit faced the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former third-round pick earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2024 after leading the NFL with nine interceptions, establishing himself as one of the league’s most dangerous defensive playmakers.

As we previously reported when Detroit opened Joseph’s practice window, the Lions have 21 days to evaluate his progress before deciding whether to activate him from the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Joseph has already expressed his excitement about returning to the practice field, making it clear that he remains confident in his abilities.

And as we previously covered following Joseph’s emotional message to fans, the safety has remained determined throughout his lengthy recovery.

Detroit’s Secondary Is Already Short-Handed

For Detroit, getting Joseph back would provide a significant boost to a secondary dealing with additional injury concerns, including Brian Branch’s concussion suffered against Minnesota.

Unfortunately, that boost will not arrive against Miami.

Joseph is making progress, but Dan Campbell and the Lions are refusing to rush their All-Pro safety back onto the field.