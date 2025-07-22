Dan Campbell Kicks Player Out of Detroit Lions Training Camp Practice

Things got real on Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp, and real fast. Tuesday’s practice at Allen Park was already humming with energy, but according to a report from Pride of Detroit, it reached a boiling point during 11-on-11 drills, and second-year cornerback Morice Norris was the one who crossed the line.

During a high-tempo third-down and short-yardage session, the competition between offense and defense kept ramping up. Tempers weren’t flaring, but the physicality was definitely pushing the envelope. Head coach Dan Campbell, known for embracing toughness, hit pause on the drill midway through to rein everyone in.

Unfortunately, not everyone got the memo.

TL;DR

Rookie CB Morice Norris was sent to the locker room by Dan Campbell for a hit that violated non-contact rules.

was sent to the locker room by for a hit that violated non-contact rules. The Lions had been gradually increasing the intensity of practice, leading up to a heated 11-on-11 session.

Kerby Joseph offered some veteran advice as Norris exited the field.

offered some veteran advice as Norris exited the field. Detroit has Wednesday off, but pads come on Friday, when full-contact action will be fair game.

Norris Crosses the Line—Literally and Figuratively

Just a few minutes after Campbell’s warning, Morice Norris flew in on a pass over the middle and hit a receiver high, and just a beat too early. It wasn’t malicious, but it violated the NFL’s non-contact acclimation rules that all teams must follow early in camp.

That was enough for Campbell.

Without hesitation, the Lions’ head coach shut down the drill and sent Norris to the locker room early. It was a rare but pointed moment from Campbell, a coach who walks the line between intensity and discipline like a pro.

On his way off the field, veteran safety Kerby Joseph ran over to give Norris some parting advice, a subtle sign of leadership in a locker room that prides itself on accountability.

Lesson Learned Before the Pads Come On

The Lions are off on Wednesday, but things will turn up a notch again Thursday, and even more so on Friday, when pads go on for the first time. That’s when Campbell will welcome the kind of intensity Norris brought, just within the rules.

Norris wasn’t trying to make headlines, but he did get a crash course in how the Lions operate. Play with fire, sure, but do it smart, or Campbell will pull the plug on your practice in a heartbeat.