Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

Dan Campbell Kicks Player Out of Detroit Lions Training Camp Practice

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell kicked a cornerback out of practice for violating non-contact rules during a heated training camp session.
Dan Campbell kicks player out of practice

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Dan Campbell kicks player out of practice

Things got real on Day 3 of Detroit Lions training camp, and real fast. Tuesday’s practice at Allen Park was already humming with energy, but according to a report from Pride of Detroit, it reached a boiling point during 11-on-11 drills, and second-year cornerback Morice Norris was the one who crossed the line.

During a high-tempo third-down and short-yardage session, the competition between offense and defense kept ramping up. Tempers weren’t flaring, but the physicality was definitely pushing the envelope. Head coach Dan Campbell, known for embracing toughness, hit pause on the drill midway through to rein everyone in.

Unfortunately, not everyone got the memo.

Dan Campbell kicks player out of practice

TL;DR

  • Rookie CB Morice Norris was sent to the locker room by Dan Campbell for a hit that violated non-contact rules.
  • The Lions had been gradually increasing the intensity of practice, leading up to a heated 11-on-11 session.
  • Kerby Joseph offered some veteran advice as Norris exited the field.
  • Detroit has Wednesday off, but pads come on Friday, when full-contact action will be fair game.

Norris Crosses the Line—Literally and Figuratively

Just a few minutes after Campbell’s warning, Morice Norris flew in on a pass over the middle and hit a receiver high, and just a beat too early. It wasn’t malicious, but it violated the NFL’s non-contact acclimation rules that all teams must follow early in camp.

That was enough for Campbell.

Without hesitation, the Lions’ head coach shut down the drill and sent Norris to the locker room early. It was a rare but pointed moment from Campbell, a coach who walks the line between intensity and discipline like a pro.

On his way off the field, veteran safety Kerby Joseph ran over to give Norris some parting advice, a subtle sign of leadership in a locker room that prides itself on accountability.

Lesson Learned Before the Pads Come On

The Lions are off on Wednesday, but things will turn up a notch again Thursday, and even more so on Friday, when pads go on for the first time. That’s when Campbell will welcome the kind of intensity Norris brought, just within the rules.

Norris wasn’t trying to make headlines, but he did get a crash course in how the Lions operate. Play with fire, sure, but do it smart, or Campbell will pull the plug on your practice in a heartbeat.

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Don Drysdale
Don Drysdale
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x