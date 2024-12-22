fb
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Lays Into Jameson Williams Following Stupid Taunting Penalty [Video]

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams found himself in hot water once again after a taunting penalty during his team’s game against the Chicago Bears. On the Lions' first pass of the game, Jared Goff connected with Williams to pick up a first down. As Williams made the catch and was heading out of bounds, Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson gave him a shove, causing Williams to tumble into the Bears' sideline.

Dan Campbell Jameson Williams

As Williams got up and returned to the field, he talked some smack to Stevenson right in front of two officials, drawing an immediate taunting penalty. The penalty led to a frustrated Dan Campbell, who was seen on the sideline giving Williams a stern talking-to. Fox's cameras captured the exchange, showing Campbell shaking Williams while addressing the mistake.

While Williams is undeniably a talented player, his emotions and actions after big plays have started to become a distraction. After the penalty, Campbell made it clear that while he supports his players, such antics can’t continue if they want to avoid costing the team yardage and momentum.

Fortunately for Williams, he redeemed himself later in the first half by blazing past Stevenson and hauling in an 82-yard touchdown pass from Goff, helping to extend the Lions' lead. However, his need to keep his composure moving forward will be key in helping the Lions stay focused as they continue their playoff push.

Check out the video of Campbell’s fiery exchange with Williams below.

https://twitter.com/NFLonFOX/status/1870895303915655522?
Jameson Williams Torches Tyrique Stevenson For 82-yard TD [Video]
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
