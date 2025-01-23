Dan Campbell Learns 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Finalist Fate

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has officially been named a finalist for the 2024 AP Coach of the Year award, a recognition of his outstanding leadership throughout the season. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

Dan Campbell Makes the Final 5

Along with Campbell, the finalists include Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders, and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into Week 18, O'Connell was widely considered a lock to win the award, but after the Lions' impressive 15-2 season, which included a crucial victory over the Vikings in the final week to secure the NFC North title, Campbell's candidacy became much stronger. The Lions' victory over the Vikings, who finished 14-3, was particularly significant as they handed Minnesota both of its losses on the season.

While it remains to be seen who will take home the prestigious honor, Campbell’s journey from a rebuilding Lions squad to a two-time division-winning powerhouse makes his case incredibly compelling. His leadership has turned Detroit into a true contender, and regardless of the outcome, Campbell has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in the NFL.