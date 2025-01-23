fb
Thursday, January 23, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsDan Campbell Learns 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Finalist Fate
Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell Learns 2024 NFL Coach of the Year Finalist Fate

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has officially been named a finalist for the 2024 AP Coach of the Year award, a recognition of his outstanding leadership throughout the season. The winner will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell Makes the Final 5

Along with Campbell, the finalists include Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings, Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos, Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders, and Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Heading into Week 18, O'Connell was widely considered a lock to win the award, but after the Lions' impressive 15-2 season, which included a crucial victory over the Vikings in the final week to secure the NFC North title, Campbell's candidacy became much stronger. The Lions' victory over the Vikings, who finished 14-3, was particularly significant as they handed Minnesota both of its losses on the season.

While it remains to be seen who will take home the prestigious honor, Campbell’s journey from a rebuilding Lions squad to a two-time division-winning powerhouse makes his case incredibly compelling. His leadership has turned Detroit into a true contender, and regardless of the outcome, Campbell has proven himself to be one of the top coaches in the NFL.

Previous article
Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph SNUBBED AGAIN!
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Dan Richmond on Dan Campbell Defends Controversial Play Call vs. Commanders
Al Graham on Dan Campbell’s Wife Holly Shares Raw Heartbreak After Lions’ Playoff Loss
Tommy on Video Emerges Showing Detroit Lions ‘Fans’ Quitting on Their Team
Tommy on Rumor: Ben Johnson Notifies Detroit Lions of His Intentions for 2025 Season
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Tommy on Fans React To Detroit Lions Shocking Loss To Washington Commanders
Colleen Monroe on Open Letter To Governor Whitmer: Please Declare The Day After The Super Bowl a ‘No School Day’
Joe B on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media
Rezia J Givens on Family Member of Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Killed In Florida
Randal W on Kerby Joseph Destroys Matthew Stafford On Social Media

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions