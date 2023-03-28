Dan Campbell learns ‘Interesting’ rumor about Jalen Carter

When the Detroit Lions are on the clock with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Jalen Carter, who has arguably been the No. 1 ranked player in college football over the past two seasons, could still be available. The Lions will have already discussed what their plan is if that scenario comes to fruition, and it will be interesting to see how things play out. But before the draft happens, Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes, along with their staff, will dig deep to find out as much about Carter as they possibly can. On Tuesday, Campbell revealed that the Lions recently spoke to one of Carter's teammates at Georgia, and they learned some “interesting” information.

What Dan Campbell said about Jalen Carter

Campbell spoke to reporters earlier today, and he revealed that the Lions have talked to one of Carter's teammates, who told them some “Interesting information”.

“We talked to a teammate of his the other day and man, he told us some things we didn't know,” Campbell said. “That nobody probably would've known. It was like, oh, that's interesting.”

When he was then asked if it was good or bad, he would not give anything away.

“It's interesting,” Campbell said.

Bottom Line: To select or not to select Jalen Carter

