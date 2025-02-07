fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Dan Campbell Learns NFL Coach of the Year Fate

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell came close to claiming the prestigious NFL Coach of the Year award but ultimately finished second to Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell. The voting results for the 2024 season revealed that O'Connell, who led the Vikings to an unexpected 14-win season with quarterback Sam Darnold, earned 25 first-place votes and secured the top spot.

Despite leading the Lions to a franchise-record 15 wins and the NFC North title for the second consecutive year, Campbell fell short of the award. He received 19 first-place votes and finished second, with his Lions also clinching the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

O'Connell's Vikings were widely projected to finish last in the NFC North, yet they emerged as division contenders and ended up with the No. 1 seed in the NFC until they were ultimately defeated by Campbell and the Lions in Week 17, followed by a playoff loss to the Rams.

The full vote breakdown showed that O'Connell was a clear frontrunner, with 361 points, while Campbell tallied 283 points. Other coaches who received first-place votes included Kansas City's Andy Reid, Denver's Sean Payton, and Washington's Dan Quinn.

Campbell's remarkable coaching job helped the Lions achieve an impressive 15-2 record, and despite not winning Coach of the Year, he has firmly established himself as one of the league's top leaders. While O'Connell may have claimed the award, Campbell’s achievement of guiding the Lions to the best record in the NFC, combined with his inspiring leadership, remains a monumental accomplishment for Detroit.

