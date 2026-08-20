Dan Campbell Makes Promise to Jared Goff and Lions Stars

Dan Campbell isn’t pretending the Detroit Lions’ disappointing 2025 season is something he has forgotten.

Detroit entered last season with Super Bowl expectations after winning 15 games in 2024, but instead finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Months later, Campbell still sounds like a coach carrying the frustration of what went wrong.

During a recent one-on-one interview, Campbell described the season as a “gut punch,” but he didn’t point fingers at injuries, coaches or players. He started with himself.

“It was a gut punch,” Campbell said during the interview. “But you also know it’s your own fault, ultimately. We’re responsible. There were a number of things that played into it, and certainly I had a hand in that. That’s the bottom line. I’m the head coach.”

For Campbell, the disappointment wasn’t simply about missing the postseason. It was about believing the Lions had enough talent to accomplish much more.

Campbell Says 9-8 Wasn’t Close to Good Enough

The standard in Detroit changed dramatically during Campbell’s tenure.

The Lions reached the NFC Championship Game following the 2023 season and then went 15-2 in 2024. That made the following season’s 9-8 finish especially difficult to accept. Detroit went from consecutive division titles to watching the playoffs from home.

Campbell isn’t interested in dressing that up as a respectable winning season.

“Nine and eight wasn’t good enough,” Campbell said. “Not for where we want to go, not with the expectations we have and not with the players we have on this team.”

That message is consistent with how Campbell handled the disappointment immediately after the season. In January, he gave himself a “freaking F” while acknowledging that Detroit had underachieved.

The months since have been about making sure the same problems don’t follow the Lions into 2026. Campbell changed offensive coordinators, with Drew Petzing replacing John Morton, and Detroit spent the offseason attempting to reestablish the physical identity that helped fuel its rise. We previously looked at how Campbell has turned last year’s disappointment into a redemption message for 2026.

Campbell Feels He Owes Detroit’s Stars More

Perhaps the most revealing portion of Campbell’s comments came when he started naming players.

Jared Goff. Penei Sewell. Amon-Ra St. Brown. Aidan Hutchinson.

These are cornerstone players who have helped transform Detroit from a rebuilding franchise into a team that expects to contend for championships. Campbell believes their commitment creates an obligation for him to make sure the Lions aren’t wasting seasons in their prime.

“It’s not fair to Jared Goff, Sewell, Saint, Hutch and all these guys who are putting in the work and trying to do it right,” Campbell said. “I owe them. I owe it to them to make sure I get this thing straight in all areas and hold them accountable. They’ll hold everybody else accountable.”

That is a different type of accountability than simply saying the head coach deserves blame because his team missed the playoffs.

Campbell is talking about maximizing a championship window.

Detroit still has an established quarterback in Goff and a core featuring several of the NFL’s premier players. ESPN’s preseason outlook noted that Goff, St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sewell and Hutchinson all return as the Lions attempt to rebound in 2026.

There is no guarantee that group will remain together forever. Campbell clearly understands that every season with this nucleus matters.

Detroit Didn’t Spend the Offseason Standing Still

Campbell’s response to 2025 has included more than motivational speeches.

Detroit hired Petzing to run the offense after moving on from Morton, and Campbell has been working throughout the preseason to develop the communication and trust necessary to hand Petzing significant control of the unit.

We recently examined how Campbell is learning to work with Petzing as Detroit’s new offensive play caller, something that could prove crucial after an uneven offensive season in 2025.

The Lions also entered this year’s training camp with one of their biggest questions already answered internally: nobody in Allen Park appears satisfied simply because the franchise has enjoyed unprecedented recent success.

Campbell certainly isn’t.

Campbell Didn’t Stay Down for Long

The 9-8 finish hurt, but Campbell doesn’t sound like someone who spent the entire offseason feeling sorry for himself.

“It didn’t take long to get back up off the mat,” Campbell said. “It doesn’t take much to get me motivated.”

That’s probably the part Lions players expected.

Campbell has built much of Detroit’s culture around responding to adversity rather than avoiding it. The 2025 season provided more adversity than anyone in the organization wanted, but it also gave Campbell something he doesn’t need much help finding.

Motivation.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell isn’t running from Detroit’s 9-8 season.

He’s owning it.

The Lions had championship expectations and missed the playoffs. Campbell believes a roster built around Goff, Sewell, St. Brown, Hutchinson and the rest of Detroit’s core deserved better, and he considers himself responsible for making sure they get it.

That’s what makes his comments more significant than another coach saying last year wasn’t good enough.

Campbell knows the Lions’ championship window is open right now. He knows seasons with this much talent cannot simply be thrown away, and he knows the responsibility for getting Detroit back where it believes it belongs ultimately rests with him.

Nine wins weren’t enough.

Campbell hasn’t forgotten it.

And judging by his comments, he has no intention of letting anyone else in Allen Park forget it, either.