fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
FinalTigersTigers 1 · TOR 5LNext gameLionsThu, Sep 17 at BUF · 8:15 PM1-0 · NFC NorthNext gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Sep 19 vs UTEP · 3:30 PM2-0Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Sep 19 at ND · 7:30 PM2-02025-26 seasonPistons0-0Latest completed season2025-26 seasonRed Wings41-31Latest completed season
FinalTigersTigers 1 · TOR 5L

Dan Campbell Identifies a Bills Matchup That Could Give Detroit Trouble

Detroit Lions vs Buffalo Bills point spread Lions Bills tight ends
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak
View Comments

The Detroit Lions know Josh Allen is the obvious problem Thursday night.

Dan Campbell has identified another one hiding inside Buffalo’s personnel packages.

DSN TVLions · newest firstAll Lions video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

The Bills used 13 personnel, one running back and three tight ends, on 50 percent of their offensive snaps in their Week 1 victory over Houston. According to the Lions’ official Week 2 matchup coverage, no NFL team used the package more frequently during opening weekend.

And Buffalo is not simply putting three big bodies on the field to run the football.

Dalton Kincaid caught five passes for 130 yards against Houston. Dawson Knox can block, release or align away from the formation. Jackson Hawes gives Buffalo a more traditional blocking tight end.

Campbell understands the problem.

“They have three tight ends. They have three real guys that have three different roles that they’re all three pretty good at.”

That versatility gives Detroit something else to solve besides Allen.

Detroit Lions defense Detroit Lions bounce back Isiah Pacheco back injury Dan Campbell Western Michigan Detroit Lions left guard Week 1 Amon-Ra St. Brown 2021 redraft Dan Campbell warning NFL Isiah Pacheco injury update Lions Bills tight ends

Buffalo Can Make Detroit Choose Its Problem

The challenge with 13 personnel is not merely defending three tight ends.

It is determining what Buffalo intends to do with them.

With Hawes attached to the formation, Knox capable of handling multiple roles and Kincaid functioning more like a large receiving weapon, Buffalo can present the appearance of a power-running formation without committing to a power-running play.

That creates a personnel decision for Detroit.

Put bigger defenders on the field and Buffalo can spread Kincaid out, force a linebacker or safety into coverage and let Allen hunt a favorable matchup.

Stay lighter with nickel personnel and the Bills can compress the formation and attack the run.

Pride of Detroit’s Week 1 film review highlighted precisely how much stress Kincaid can create after his breakout opener.

That is what makes the package dangerous. Detroit cannot identify the play simply by identifying the personnel.

Dalton Kincaid Makes 13 Personnel More Dangerous

Kincaid provided the evidence Sunday.

He finished with five receptions for 130 yards, averaging 26 yards per catch. Buffalo’s official statistics show that three of those receptions gained at least 20 yards, including a 40-yarder.

Those were not empty yards, either.

Kincaid produced receptions of 38, 40 and 35 yards on three separate Buffalo scoring drives. His 130 yards were the most by a Bills tight end in a game since 1967.

That is a significant concern for a Detroit defense that already had problems preventing explosive passes in Week 1.

New Orleans quarterback Tyler Shough threw for 410 yards in Detroit’s overtime victory, while Chris Olave finished with 182 receiving yards. We examined those problems after Campbell addressed the Lions’ secondary following the opener.

Buffalo now presents a different version of the same test.

Except this one can arrive from a three-tight-end formation.

Josh Allen Makes the Numbers Even Harder

Detroit cannot devote all its attention to Kincaid.

That is where Allen changes the equation.

Load the box aggressively to stop Buffalo’s heavier formations and Allen can attack downfield. Spread defenders out to handle Kincaid and Knox, and Detroit still has to account for Allen as a runner.

Then there is James Cook III.

Buffalo rushed for 197 yards in the last meeting between these teams in 2024, and Allen’s ability to create with his legs makes every run fit more complicated. Detroit’s defense cannot simply remove a defender from the box to chase Kincaid without understanding what it potentially gives away elsewhere.

That makes Thursday a significant assignment for Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, particularly after an uneven opening performance. The Lions still escaped New Orleans with a 31-30 overtime victory, but the secondary allowed too many explosive plays along the way.

Buffalo will have noticed.

Detroit Needs Versatility of Its Own

This is also where Christian Izien’s potential return becomes important.

Izien can play in the slot and at safety, giving Detroit another defender capable of handling different assignments without forcing the Lions to constantly substitute. Detroit nearly played him in Week 1 before holding him out with a groin injury, and he has progressed toward a possible Thursday debut.

That type of versatility matters against an offense designed to disguise its intentions.

Buffalo can break the huddle with three tight ends and still make Detroit defend the entire field. It can run directly at a lighter defensive package or force larger personnel to cover Kincaid in space.

Campbell knows exactly what the Lions are dealing with.

Buffalo does not need to change personnel to change the question.

Detroit needs to have more than one answer.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Richard Knight

Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy