The Detroit Lions entered their bye week feeling pretty good about themselves following a 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. But don’t mistake that impressive performance for a sign that head coach Dan Campbell is satisfied with everything he’s seeing.

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In fact, Detroit could look noticeably different when it returns to Ford Field to face the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 25.

Campbell has made it clear that the bye week isn’t simply an opportunity for his players to get healthy. It’s also a chance for his coaching staff to evaluate the roster, determine which players deserve the most responsibility, and identify where changes could help the Lions make a serious push for the NFC North title.

And when you consider what’s happening at three particular positions, some difficult decisions could be coming.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Wants Answers Before Packers Showdown

Earlier this week, Campbell explained that he wanted his coaches to evaluate Detroit’s first five games, including which players have performed best in critical situations. Those assessments were due Tuesday night, leaving the staff time to consider adjustments before preparing for Green Bay.

“I think we’re five in now and we’ve continued to evolve a little bit and we’re mixing some things up,” Campbell said. “But, at this point now, we need to figure out what we really are and what we do well.”

We previously covered Campbell’s deadline for his coaching staff, but the more interesting question now is what those evaluations could mean for the players themselves.

Here are three potential changes that deserve attention.

1. Keith Abney Could Force His Way Into a Bigger Role

One of the most intriguing developments from Detroit’s victory over Arizona was the performance of rookie defensive back Keith Abney II.

Making his first NFL start at safety, Abney played 59 defensive snaps, recorded six tackles, and intercepted a pass. That’s an encouraging performance for a fifth-round selection who was originally expected to contribute primarily as a developmental defensive back.

And Campbell has already indicated that Abney’s versatility could become increasingly valuable.

The Lions have been exploring ways to take advantage of Abney’s ability to play multiple secondary positions, particularly as injuries have forced Kelvin Sheppard to experiment with different combinations.

Here’s where things get interesting.

Brian Branch could return after the bye, potentially giving Detroit another established playmaker in its defensive backfield. Under normal circumstances, that might mean a rookie like Abney returns to a significantly smaller role.

But should it?

If Abney continues showing the instincts and versatility he displayed against Arizona, the Lions could explore packages that keep him involved even after their injured starters return.

That wouldn’t necessarily require benching anyone. It could mean using Abney in specific coverage situations or moving him around the secondary to take advantage of his flexibility.

For a defense that struggled mightily during the opening month, finding another dependable defensive back would be a welcome development.

2. Cade Mays’ Return Could Create an Unexpected Center Competition

Another fascinating decision involves Detroit’s offensive line.

Cade Mays, who has missed the first five games with a wrist injury, could be ready to return against Green Bay. Normally, welcoming back an expected starter would be an easy decision.

Except Juice Scruggs has made things considerably more complicated.

Scruggs has performed exceptionally well while filling in at center, earning the highest overall grade among qualifying centers from Pro Football Focus through five weeks.

We recently examined how Scruggs’ emergence has made the David Montgomery trade look increasingly favorable for Detroit, and his early-season performance raises a legitimate question about the starting lineup.

What happens when Mays is healthy?

Campbell could immediately return Mays to the starting lineup, particularly if he believes the veteran provides the best long-term option. But disrupting an offensive line that just helped Detroit produce 45 points against Arizona isn’t necessarily an obvious decision.

Another possibility would involve finding opportunities for both players, depending on their positional flexibility and the health of Detroit’s other offensive linemen.

Whatever Campbell decides, Scruggs has done enough to make the situation worth watching.

3. Detroit Could Make Changes to Its Offensive Approach

The third potential shakeup might not involve replacing a starter at all.

Despite ranking among the NFL’s most dangerous offenses, Detroit has struggled to establish consistency early in games. Through five contests, the Lions have managed just 10 first-quarter points, an unusually low total considering the firepower available to quarterback Jared Goff.

That’s a problem offensive coordinator Drew Petzing cannot afford to ignore.

Detroit has the personnel to attack defenses in several different ways, particularly with Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Sam LaPorta. Yet penalties, sacks, and stalled early possessions have frequently prevented the offense from establishing momentum.

The bye week gives Campbell and Petzing an opportunity to examine whether their opening scripts are putting players in the best situations.

Could Detroit feature Gibbs more aggressively on its opening possessions? Should Goff be given more quick-developing passing opportunities to reduce negative plays?

Those aren’t reported changes, but they are logical possibilities for a coaching staff evaluating which adjustments could make the Lions more consistent.

And considering Detroit’s offensive potential, even a modest improvement in first-quarter production could make a substantial difference.

The Green Bay Game Could Reveal Plenty

The Lions are 3-2, and their performance against Arizona showed exactly how dangerous they can be when all three phases contribute.

But with six divisional games remaining, Detroit cannot afford to spend the next several weeks searching for answers that could be identified during the bye.

Campbell has already established that performance in critical situations matters. Now comes the challenge of turning those evaluations into decisions that make Detroit a better football team.

Whether that means giving Abney more opportunities, sorting out the situation at center, or adjusting the offensive approach, the Lions have several intriguing options before their showdown with Green Bay.

No sweeping lineup changes have been announced, and Campbell may ultimately decide that continuity is the best approach at some positions.

But don’t be surprised if the Detroit Lions look a little different when they take the field against the Packers on Oct. 25.