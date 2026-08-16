Dan Campbell Refuses to Hand Off New NFL Responsibility

The NFL is giving head coaches one less thing to worry about on game day.

Dan Campbell wants no part of the help.

Beginning with the 2026 season, an NFL head coach can designate one staff member before a game to throw the red challenge flag. The rule creates an option for coaches who would rather focus on play-calling, clock management or the next decision racing toward them.

Campbell’s flag is staying in his pocket.

Campbell Is Keeping Control of Lions Challenges

“I’m not giving that flag up to anybody,” Campbell said Sunday.

That response should surprise absolutely no one who has watched Campbell lead the Detroit Lions. Delegating duties is one thing. Handing away final responsibility is something else.

The NFL’s updated challenge rule allows a coach to select one pregame designee to initiate replay reviews. If a team uses the option, that staff member holds the job for the entire game.

Campbell does not see the benefit.

“The buck stops with me anyway,” Campbell said. “So, why would I give it to somebody else for me to answer for somebody else?”

That is Campbell in one sentence. If the decision is going to become his responsibility after the game, he wants it to remain his decision during the game.

Detroit’s Process Will Not Change

Campbell is not watching every replay alone while trying to guess what happened.

The Lions already have staff members monitoring television angles, communicating through the headset and providing information before the next snap. Campbell absorbs those recommendations and makes the final call.

“You know, it all comes to me anyway,” Campbell said. “So, yeah, that’s it.”

The new rule does not eliminate the need for communication. It only changes who is permitted to physically throw the flag.

Campbell sees that as an unnecessary middleman. Why create another layer when he is still going to approve the decision and explain it afterward?

Campbell’s Challenge Record Is Mixed

The Lions used seven challenges during the 2025 season. Four calls were overturned, while three were upheld.

Across Campbell’s first five seasons in Detroit, he challenged 24 plays. Ten resulted in reversals, while 14 left the ruling on the field intact.

That gives Campbell a career challenge success rate of 41.7 percent through the 2025 season.

Those numbers are not perfect, but replay decisions rarely are. Coaches work against a short clock while relying on angles that may not immediately show the evidence required to reverse a ruling.

Campbell has also dealt with the occasional officiating maze. During Detroit’s 2025 game against the Los Angeles Rams, he challenged a spot that officials later corrected but still lost a timeout because the play was not challengeable.

That sequence was strange enough to make any coach consider outsourcing the flag. Campbell apparently took the opposite lesson from it.

The Decision Fits Campbell’s Leadership Style

Campbell has never sounded interested in dodging responsibility.

After Detroit’s disappointing 2025 season, he placed the pressure on himself and made accountability part of the team’s 2026 identity. His offseason message focused on taking the blame and earning back respect, not searching for someone else to absorb difficult questions.

His decision to retain the challenge flag follows the same pattern.

Campbell trusts his assistants. Drew Petzing will call the offense, and Kelvin Sheppard will run the defense. Detroit’s staff will continue feeding Campbell the replay information he needs.

Once a decision reaches the head coach, it belongs to him.

Could Keeping the Flag Become a Distraction?

There is a reasonable argument for using the rule.

Game-day communication moves quickly. Campbell may be listening to Petzing discuss the next offensive call while monitoring the clock and deciding whether to use a timeout. Assigning the flag to a trusted staffer could remove one physical task from that process.

Campbell and Petzing are already developing their game-day language as Detroit adjusts to another offensive coordinator.

Yet Campbell’s answer makes clear that he separates assistance from authority. His staff can analyze the replay and recommend a challenge. He will decide whether the red flag reaches the field.

That arrangement has worked for five seasons. Campbell sees no reason to change it because the rulebook now offers another option.

Bottom Line

The NFL gave Dan Campbell permission to hand off the challenge flag.

He declined.

Campbell knows every failed challenge will lead to questions after the game. If he must answer for the decision, he wants to own it from the beginning.

The league changed the rule. Detroit’s sideline will look the same.