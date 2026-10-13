Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell isn’t allowing Sunday’s 45-21 blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals to distract his coaching staff from an important assignment. With Detroit entering its bye week at 3-2, Campbell has given his assistants a deadline to complete a comprehensive evaluation of the football team, including which players can be trusted when games are on the line.

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And the deadline is coming quickly.

According to Campbell, his coaching staff must have its initial five-game evaluations completed by Tuesday night, setting the stage for potential adjustments before Detroit returns to action against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 25.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at a press conference during training camp at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Sunday, July 20, 2025. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Gives Lions Coaches Tuesday Deadline

During his Monday press conference, Campbell explained that the coaching staff has been instructed to take a hard look at Detroit’s first five games. Rather than focusing exclusively on Sunday’s impressive performance, Campbell wants a clear understanding of what the Lions do well, where they continue to struggle, and which players are best suited for particular situations.

His message was particularly revealing because the evaluation goes beyond identifying Detroit’s most talented players. Campbell also wants to know who consistently performs in critical moments and who has been responsible for costly mistakes.

“I think we’re five in now and we’ve continued to evolve a little bit and we’re mixing some things up,” Campbell said. “But, at this point now, we need to figure out what we really are and what we do well.”

That might sound like a routine bye-week evaluation, but Campbell’s emphasis on identifying dependable players suggests the coaching staff could have some interesting personnel conversations over the next several days.

The Lions have shown flashes of being a dangerous football team, but they have also experienced frustrating stretches on both sides of the ball. Campbell clearly wants his assistants to figure out which aspects of Detroit’s performance are sustainable and what needs to change.

Could the Lions Make Changes Coming Out of the Bye?

One of the most intriguing parts of Campbell’s assignment is his emphasis on identifying players who struggle in critical situations. That raises the possibility of adjustments to playing time, personnel packages, and specific responsibilities when Detroit returns to the field.

On defense, the Lions have already demonstrated a willingness to experiment with different combinations. Rookie defensive back Keith Abney II made his first NFL start at safety against Arizona, finishing with six tackles and an interception.

Detroit also utilized more man coverage against the Cardinals, helping the secondary produce its most encouraging performance of the season. With Brian Branch potentially returning after the bye, Campbell and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard will have additional decisions to make regarding the defensive backfield.

As we previously highlighted following Sheppard’s warning to his players, the coaching staff has made it clear that players must be trusted to execute their assignments. Campbell’s latest evaluation directive reinforces that emphasis on dependability.

Offensively, Detroit also has questions to address despite scoring 45 points Sunday. The Lions opened the Arizona game with three consecutive three-and-outs before finding their rhythm, continuing a pattern of slow starts that Campbell wants corrected.

There is also the offensive line to consider, especially with center Cade Mays potentially returning from his wrist injury. The coaching staff must determine how to incorporate returning players without disrupting combinations that have started developing chemistry.

None of that means Campbell has announced specific lineup changes. However, the evaluation process gives Detroit an opportunity to reconsider roles before beginning a challenging stretch of NFC North games.

Campbell Wants Answers Before Green Bay Arrives

The timing of Campbell’s deadline is important because the Lions will have extra preparation time before hosting the Packers on Oct. 25. Detroit’s division schedule is about to become increasingly important, and the head coach doesn’t want his team wasting an opportunity to improve.

Sunday’s victory offered plenty of reasons for optimism, particularly after the defense recorded five sacks and forced five consecutive three-and-outs. But one dominant performance against Arizona doesn’t necessarily prove that Detroit has solved the problems that contributed to its two early-season losses.

Campbell made that clear when he delivered a blunt warning about Green Bay following Sunday’s victory. He understands that the Packers will provide a significant challenge, particularly if Detroit fails to eliminate the mistakes that have plagued the team.

The coaching staff’s assignment is therefore about more than simply reviewing film. It’s about identifying a reliable formula for winning games against quality opponents and deciding which players give the Lions their best chance to execute that formula.

The Bottom Line

Dan Campbell has given his coaches until Tuesday night to complete an important assessment of the Detroit Lions through five games. While that deadline does not mean roster or coaching changes will automatically follow, it could influence how Detroit approaches personnel decisions, defensive assignments, and offensive adjustments after the bye.

Campbell wants answers about what his football team does best, which players deliver when the pressure is highest, and what needs to improve.

The Lions have two weeks to prepare for Green Bay, but their head coach isn’t waiting two weeks to start making evaluations.

The message is clear: Enjoy the win, but figure out what needs to change.