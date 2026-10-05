The questions surrounding the Detroit Lions’ struggling defense are getting more pointed, and Dan Campbell faced perhaps the most direct version yet after Sunday night’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

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Could a coaching change eventually become part of the solution?

Campbell was not announcing one, suggesting one was imminent or publicly putting defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard on notice. But when asked whether any coaching job is guaranteed and whether he reserves the right to make a move if he eventually believes one is necessary, Campbell did not shut down the possibility with an unconditional no.

Instead, Detroit’s head coach returned to the standard that has guided most of his major decisions.

He’ll do what he believes is best for the team.

Campbell Asked Directly About Potential Coaching Change

The question came after Campbell had already faced several inquiries about Detroit’s defensive performance and what could be done to improve it.

His response was brief, but notable.

“Dude, I’m gonna always do what’s right by this team, what I truly believe is the best thing and the right thing to do. I’m always gonna do that, man, that’s the most important thing, is what’s right for the players and what gives us the best opportunity to win,” Campbell said following the loss.

That answer needs some context because it would be easy to turn it into something Campbell did not actually say.

He did not say Sheppard is in danger of losing his job. He did not say Detroit is currently considering replacing a coordinator, and he did not put a timetable on any potential decision.

What he did say is that his responsibility is to choose whatever course he believes gives his players the best opportunity to win.

That leaves the ultimate decision where it has always been: with Campbell.

Pressure Is Growing Around Lions Defense

The reason the question is now being asked is fairly obvious.

Carolina piled up 445 yards Sunday night, while quarterback Bryce Young threw for 329 yards and Tetairoa McMillan caught 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Chuba Hubbard added 122 rushing yards and two scores as Detroit allowed at least 30 points for the third time in four games.

Those numbers are especially difficult to dismiss because Campbell offered Sheppard a strong public endorsement only two weeks ago. As we reported at the time, Campbell called Sheppard an “outstanding coach” and said he believed Detroit had the right staff to get the problems corrected.

That support matters when evaluating Campbell’s comments Sunday night.

There is no evidence from his postgame answer that he has suddenly reversed that position. But there is also no escaping the reality that the defense has continued to struggle, which means the questions are becoming more difficult for Campbell to brush aside.

Lions Have Tried to Fix the Problem Already

Detroit has not simply been running the same defense every week and hoping for different results.

Campbell said after Sunday’s loss that the Lions have been tweaking things throughout the opening month, and the coaching staff still has additional schematic options it can explore. The team’s official site reported that Campbell and Sheppard intend to put possibilities back on the table, including potentially changing the balance between Detroit’s man and zone coverage concepts.

Sheppard has also been publicly candid about what has gone wrong. In September, he identified explosive plays as the defense’s biggest problem and acknowledged how damaging those breakdowns had become to the entire team.

The problem is that identifying the issue and eliminating it are two very different things.

Detroit is now four games into the season, and the results have not changed enough. The Lions are 2-2, and the defense remains the biggest question surrounding a team that entered the year expecting to contend.

Campbell Has Made Difficult Decisions Before

Campbell’s answer also carries weight because he has never operated as a coach who believes loyalty requires ignoring results.

NFL staffs change. Responsibilities change, schemes change and personnel changes when a head coach decides the current formula is not working.

That does not mean Detroit is there with Sheppard.

In fact, Campbell’s comments throughout Sunday night suggested his immediate priority is finding ways to make the current group work rather than beginning a search for replacements. He repeatedly emphasized improving what Detroit already has and finding better combinations of personnel, coverage, pressure and responsibility.

That distinction matters.

Calling Campbell’s comments a threat to Sheppard would go well beyond what he actually said. Calling them an ironclad guarantee that Detroit’s coaching structure will remain untouched regardless of what happens next would go beyond them, too.

The Next Few Weeks Could Change the Conversation

At 2-2, Campbell is not behaving like a head coach preparing for an emergency overhaul.

The Lions still have 13 games remaining, and Campbell clearly believes there are schematic and personnel answers that have yet to be exhausted. Detroit’s first move will be to find those answers rather than make a dramatic coaching decision after four games.

But the standard Campbell described Sunday night leaves little ambiguity about where his loyalty ultimately lies.

It is with the team and the players.

If the defense improves, the questions about Sheppard and the coaching staff will begin to disappear. If the Lions continue allowing opponents to move the football the way Carolina did Sunday night, Campbell will continue hearing increasingly direct questions about whether something bigger has to change.

And Campbell has already explained how he would approach that decision.

Whatever he believes gives the Lions their best opportunity to win.