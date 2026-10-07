Dan Campbell knows exactly what is waiting for the Detroit Lions defense Sunday afternoon in Arizona. Trey McBride is one of the NFL’s most productive tight ends, and he happens to be arriving at a particularly uncomfortable time for a Detroit defense that has spent much of the first month struggling to cover players at his position.

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Campbell doesn’t just want a better game plan for McBride. He wants somebody on his defense to walk into the building and personally ask for the challenge.

That message comes after Detroit allowed 445 yards in Sunday night’s 32-26 loss to Carolina, dropping the Lions to 2-2 and intensifying questions about a defense that has repeatedly suffered coverage breakdowns. Campbell is now looking for somebody willing to embrace perhaps the toughest individual assignment Detroit will face this week.

Dan Campbell: ‘I Want McBride’

Campbell was asked Tuesday how the Lions plan to deal with McBride, who has become the centerpiece of Arizona’s passing attack. Rather than immediately dive into coverages, personnel groupings or bracket concepts, Detroit’s head coach issued a challenge.

“You know what I want? I want somebody to come in tomorrow and say, ‘I want McBride.’ That’s what I want. I want to know who that’s going to be on our defense,” Campbell said.

When asked which player he hoped would volunteer, Campbell made his answer even simpler. He wasn’t looking for one particular linebacker, safety or cornerback.

“Anybody,” Campbell said.

That is vintage Campbell, but there is more behind the challenge than motivational theater. Detroit desperately needs someone, and realistically several defenders, to take ownership of a matchup that directly attacks one of the defense’s most obvious weaknesses.

Lions Have Been Getting Crushed by Tight Ends

Detroit’s problems against tight ends have been difficult to ignore. Opposing tight ends have combined for 37 receptions, 407 yards and six touchdowns through four games, putting enormous stress on the middle of Kelvin Sheppard’s defense.

The Lions were burned immediately in Week 1, when Juwan Johnson and Noah Fant combined for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Buffalo followed by getting 100 yards and two scores from Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox before Jets tight ends piled up another 164 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3.

Carolina didn’t punish Detroit quite as severely at the position, but that hardly meant the Lions solved their coverage problems. The Panthers simply shifted the damage elsewhere, with Tetairoa McMillan exploding for 192 receiving yards and two touchdowns during another miserable night for Detroit’s secondary.

Afterward, linebacker Jack Campbell called Detroit’s defensive performance unacceptable. Three days later, his head coach is essentially asking somebody to show the same sense of ownership before McBride gets the opportunity to become Detroit’s next nightmare.

Trey McBride Is Exactly the Wrong Matchup Right Now

McBride isn’t merely another productive tight end. He has developed into one of the highest-volume receiving threats at the position, which makes Detroit’s early-season vulnerability particularly concerning.

Through Arizona’s first four games, McBride has 33 receptions for 242 yards and two touchdowns. That comes after a massive 2025 season in which he caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Arizona does not need to manufacture reasons to get him involved. McBride is already a fundamental piece of the offense, capable of working underneath, finding holes in zone coverage and creating matchup problems against linebackers and safeties.

Those are precisely the areas where Detroit has been vulnerable.

Campbell acknowledged that many of the Lions’ problems against tight ends haven’t necessarily come from getting physically beaten in straightforward man coverage. Instead, Detroit has been hurt by play-action, crossing concepts and defenders losing discipline with their eyes.

Campbell Wants Detroit Defenders Doing Their Jobs

Campbell’s challenge fits with the broader message he has been delivering since the loss to Carolina. Detroit’s defense has too often looked like a collection of players attempting to compensate for someone else’s mistake rather than 11 defenders trusting their assignments.

That has created openings across the field. One defender gets caught looking into the backfield, another tries to cover for him, and suddenly the offense has uncovered space that should never have existed.

D.J. Reed made a similar point after the Panthers game when he put Detroit’s defensive problems on player execution rather than simply blaming Sheppard’s scheme. Campbell is now asking those same players to prove it against one of the league’s most dangerous tight ends.

The assignment won’t necessarily belong to one defender on every snap. Jack Campbell, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez and Trevor Nowaske could all become involved underneath, while Detroit’s safeties and cornerbacks will have responsibilities depending on the coverage.

What Campbell wants is the mentality behind the assignment.

Somebody Has to Answer Campbell’s Challenge

There is a major difference between saying “I want McBride” on Wednesday and actually dealing with him Sunday afternoon. McBride has proven capable of producing against just about every coverage teams throw at him, and Detroit’s defensive performance through four games hasn’t inspired much confidence that this will suddenly become easy.

But Campbell isn’t asking for easy.

The Lions coach is looking for a defender who sees Detroit’s current problems, sees an All-Pro-caliber tight end waiting on the schedule and wants the responsibility anyway. For a defense that has spent four weeks being questioned, criticized and picked apart, that’s the type of response Campbell wants to see.

Detroit cannot afford another game in which receivers run free because someone missed an assignment or tried to cover for somebody else’s mistake. McBride is too good, Arizona knows exactly how valuable he is, and the Cardinals will almost certainly test the middle of Detroit’s defense until the Lions prove they can stop it.

Campbell has thrown down the challenge.

Now he wants to know who is willing to answer it.