The Detroit Lions aren’t ready to make a significant change to their defensive coaching staff. After watching the defense stumble through the first four games, however, Dan Campbell isn’t ruling anything out, either.

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With defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard facing increased scrutiny, Campbell was asked Wednesday whether he has considered bringing in an experienced defensive assistant to help the unit. According to Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit, Campbell said that idea hasn’t reached his desk quite yet.

“Not at this moment, no I have not,” Campbell said.

That’s a pretty definitive answer for right now. The interesting part came next, because Campbell didn’t shut down the possibility of reconsidering after Sunday’s game against Arizona.

Oct 4, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lions’ Bye Week Could Become Decision Time

The Lions have their bye immediately following the Cardinals game, giving Campbell an opportunity to get away from the weekly preparation cycle and evaluate what needs to change. He acknowledged Wednesday that the break should finally provide him with some time to examine things without another game bearing down on him.

“Look, we’ve got another game here, and then I’m going to have a bye to be able to sit down for a minute, and not drink out of a fire hydrant,” Campbell said. “And that’ll help just a tic.”

That makes Sunday’s game considerably more interesting for Sheppard and the defense. Detroit enters the Arizona matchup ranked 31st in points allowed, 29th in yards per play and 32nd in defensive EPA per play, according to the numbers cited by Pride of Detroit in its examination of Campbell’s comments, so another ugly afternoon would only intensify questions about whether Campbell needs to make a move during the bye.

Campbell has nevertheless remained publicly committed to Sheppard. After Sunday’s 32-26 loss to Carolina, he declined to entertain questions about his coordinator’s job security and instead said Detroit would focus on improving “with what we got,” while later explaining that the Lions still have schematic adjustments they can make.

Adding a Veteran Voice Isn’t a Crazy Idea

Bringing in an experienced defensive coach during the season wouldn’t necessarily mean stripping Sheppard of his responsibilities. Detroit could instead give its young coordinator another veteran voice in the room, something NFL teams have successfully tried before when a defense has struggled.

Pride of Detroit pointed to Baltimore’s 2024 decision to bring former defensive coordinator Dean Pees aboard as a senior advisor while Zach Orr was running the defense. The Ravens had allowed 25.2 points per game through five weeks, but that number fell to 19.6 following Pees’ arrival, providing at least one recent example of a midseason addition producing positive results.

Detroit already has considerable defensive coaching experience on its staff, including assistant head coach/safeties coach Jim O’Neil, senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers coach David Corrao, run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers and passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend, according to the Lions’ official coaching roster. That makes it reasonable for Campbell to first determine whether the answers are already inside the building before adding another voice.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard watches a play against New York Jets during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Cardinals Game Could Change the Conversation

Here’s where it gets interesting. Arizona enters Sunday ranked only 17th in scoring, 31st in yards per play and 17th in offensive EPA per play, meaning this isn’t exactly the type of offense Detroit should need 35 points to survive against.

Campbell has repeatedly insisted there are still adjustments available to Sheppard and his staff, and there are signs personnel changes are coming as well. He indicated Wednesday that defensive backs Keith Abney II and Jalen Mills could receive more opportunities against Arizona as Detroit searches for a combination that works.

For now, Campbell isn’t bringing in outside help. But his decision not to close that door, combined with a perfectly timed bye week, makes Sunday’s defensive performance awfully important.

If the Lions can’t slow down Arizona, Campbell may have plenty to think about once he finally gets a chance to stop drinking from that fire hydrant.