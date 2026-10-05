Dan Campbell wasn’t interested in blaming the officials, his players or the pressure of another tight NFL game.

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After the Detroit Lions fell 32-26 to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football, Campbell pointed directly at himself.

Detroit committed nine penalties for 67 yards in the loss, repeatedly making an already difficult night harder on itself. The Lions still generated 452 yards of offense and had possession with a chance to win in the final minutes, but the collection of penalties, procedural problems and missed opportunities helped put them in a position where another late comeback was necessary.

For Campbell, that made the explanation fairly simple.

The Lions’ discipline problems belong to him.

Campbell: ‘It’s 100% on Me’

Campbell has never been particularly interested in hiding when something goes wrong, but his postgame admission Sunday went beyond the standard head-coach acceptance of responsibility.

He said the fact that the mistakes continue to happen means his message has not been getting through.

“I can tell you it’s one thing to say it. Like honestly, it’s 100% on me, because it’s one thing to say it, it’s a different thing when it’s not coming across. You can talk about being in a stressful environment, what goes on in those type of situations, but the bottom line is I’m not getting that across. I’m not getting it done right now, because it’s still happening. “So, I put that squarely on my shoulders, that I’m not getting it coached properly. I’m the one who’s going to get this fixed. I’m the one who is going to fix this whole discipline thing, whatever it takes,” Campbell said in his postgame press conference.

Those are unusually strong words four games into a season.

Campbell isn’t saying Detroit simply needs to “clean a few things up.” He is saying the coaching staff has repeatedly addressed discipline, the problem remains, and therefore he has not coached it effectively enough.

There is a significant difference.

The Warning Signs Were Already There

The frustrating part for Detroit is that sloppy football has not appeared out of nowhere.

Campbell was already irritated by penalties and self-inflicted mistakes following Detroit’s preseason opener, when he specifically criticized how often the Lions hurt themselves. As we reported after that game, Campbell warned that penalties, drops and other avoidable errors had destroyed too many possessions.

Preseason mistakes are easy to dismiss because starters are missing and roster evaluations matter more than results. They become considerably harder to dismiss when the calendar reaches October and the same type of problems are showing up in games Detroit needs to win.

The Lions have also been dealing with problems on the other side of the football. Campbell previously acknowledged that Detroit’s defense suffered from repeated coverage busts during its loss in Buffalo, another example of execution breaking down at costly moments. Campbell called out those defensive mistakes after the Bills loss.

The same unit gave the Panthers room again. Campbell said Detroit “didn’t do well enough in the coverage aspect” to start the game before the run game took over in the second half, telling reporters afterward that the performance was “not good enough right now.”

That puts Sunday’s performance into a larger context.

Detroit is 2-2, so there is no reason to declare the season lost. There is, however, enough evidence through four games to say the Lions are making winning considerably more difficult than it needs to be.

Campbell Is Putting His Reputation Behind the Fix

This is where Campbell’s final sentence matters most.

“Whatever it takes” creates an expectation.

The Lions built their rise under Campbell around physicality, aggression and belief, but the best versions of those teams also understood how to function when games became chaotic. Playing on the edge only works when a team knows exactly where that edge is.

Right now, Detroit is crossing it too often.

Six Points, and One Last Possession

Against Carolina, the margin was six points. The Lions were still close enough to have possession late with an opportunity to steal a game in which they had repeatedly hurt themselves, but the comeback never arrived.

That makes every wasted down and avoidable penalty loom larger.

Campbell could have called it an execution problem. He could have said players needed to be smarter. He could have emphasized that Detroit still had 13 games remaining.

Instead, he made it personal.

If the Lions become a cleaner football team beginning next week at Arizona, Sunday night may ultimately be remembered as an early-season correction.

If the same mistakes continue, Campbell has already told everyone exactly where the responsibility belongs.

On his shoulders.