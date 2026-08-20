Dan Campbell Opens Up About Lions Fans Who Never Got to See This

Dan Campbell knew exactly what he was walking into when he accepted the Detroit Lions head coaching job in 2021.

He knew about the losing. He knew about the decades of frustration. He knew generations of Lions fans had spent their lives waiting for the type of success other NFL cities had experienced countless times.

What Campbell could not fully understand until he lived it was how deeply that history was connected to families across Michigan.

During a recent conversation with Jason Garrett, Campbell opened up about the letters and stories he has received from Lions fans who wish parents, grandparents and great-grandparents were still alive to experience what Detroit has become.

“The number of stories when you’re at a place like this and you get stories about, ‘I wish my grandfather was still alive and had seen these teams,’” Campbell said during the conversation. “My grandmother, my great-grandfather, all these Lions fans throughout history that have just been dying for a winner.”

For Campbell, helping change that story has become one of the most meaningful parts of his job.

“To hear the number of people say that or write me letters or get to me, to know that I’m a part of being able to help kind of change all of that is pretty special.”

Campbell Understands What the Lions Mean to Detroit

Those comments hit differently because Campbell never approached Detroit as simply another coaching stop.

He played for the Lions from 2006 through 2008. When he returned as head coach in 2021, he spoke immediately about building a team that reflected the toughness of the city and giving fans something they could identify with.

“This city has been through a lot,” Campbell said. “This area, this community, it’s blue-collar. They believe in hard work. We want to give them something they can be proud of.”

That philosophy has been there from the beginning. Long before Detroit became an NFC contender, Campbell and Brad Holmes were trying to establish an identity that Lions fans could embrace even before the wins arrived.

Campbell’s introductory press conference became famous for the kneecap comments, but the larger message was always about building something that looked and felt like Detroit. We revisited that vision before the 2024 playoffs when examining how Campbell’s original promise helped change the direction of the franchise.

Campbell said he could not promise immediate victories. He could promise the effort.

“I can’t guarantee wins, but I can guarantee you’re going to love watching these guys because they’re going to lay it on the line,” Campbell said. “They’re going to play a physical style of football. They’re going to finish every play, and we are going to give everybody hell until we find a way to win.”

Eventually, they found it.

The Lions Actually Changed the Story

Detroit went 3-13-1 during Campbell’s first season and opened 2022 with a 1-6 record. At that point, nobody knew whether this rebuild would end any differently than all the others.

Then everything changed.

The Lions finished 2022 by winning eight of their final 10 games. In 2023, they captured their first division championship since 1993 and won two playoff games on their way to the NFC Championship Game.

A year later, Detroit went 15-2, setting a franchise record for victories while earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the first time.

That stretch changed expectations around the franchise, but it also fulfilled part of the promise Campbell and Holmes made when they first arrived.

Lions fans weren’t merely being asked to believe in another rebuild.

They were finally watching a winner.

That is why the stories Campbell receives about grandparents and generations of Lions fans resonate with him. For decades, following this team was often something passed down through families without the payoff of sustained postseason success.

Campbell has helped give those families something different to pass down.

‘I Love Being in the Mud With These Guys’

The connection Campbell feels isn’t limited to the fan base.

When asked about the most rewarding aspect of coaching, Campbell did not point toward division championships, playoff victories or personal recognition. He talked about the people who helped build the Lions alongside him.

“Finding success with a group of people that, man, you really look forward to coming into work and being around and grinding with and doing the hard stuff with,” Campbell said.

He has his own phrase for that experience.

“I call it being in the mud, man,” Campbell said. “I love being in the mud with these guys. The fun stuff is the fun stuff, but where I’ve been fortunate is that I was in the mud.”

Then Campbell named the players who lived through those early struggles with him.

“I was in those dark times with St. Brown and Sewell and Goff and Hutch, and I can keep going down the line.”

That shared history matters.

Jared Goff arrived in Detroit during the same offseason Campbell did, viewed by many outside the organization as little more than a temporary quarterback. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell were part of Holmes’ first draft class. Aidan Hutchinson arrived the following year and was part of a team that started 1-6 before beginning Detroit’s climb.

Those players didn’t join a finished product.

They helped build it.

The Dark Times Created Something Campbell Won’t Forget

There is a reason Campbell’s loyalty to Detroit’s core runs so deep.

He knows how those players responded before packed playoff crowds and national praise became normal. He saw them when Detroit was losing games, when outside criticism was relentless and when there was no guarantee the rebuild would work.

“I know exactly who they are,” Campbell said. “I know what they’re about. I’ll do anything and everything for those guys anytime.”

That relationship helps explain the culture Campbell has spent years developing. In 2023, he described his ultimate goal as creating a locker room capable of regulating itself, with players rather than coaches maintaining the standard. We covered Campbell’s vision for a player-driven Lions culture as Detroit began emerging from the rebuild.

The players Campbell now calls his core were the ones who helped make that possible.

They experienced the losses first.

That made the winning mean more.

Representing the Lions Means Something to Campbell

Campbell’s comments also explain why he has become so closely associated with the franchise itself.

“I love being a representative of the coaches, the players, the owners, everybody that has this logo on their hat or on their shirt,” Campbell said. “It means a lot to me.”

That’s a much broader group than the people inside Allen Park.

It includes fans who were there when the Lions went 0-16. Fans who remember the Barry Sanders years. Fans who watched parents and grandparents continue supporting the franchise through season after season without a playoff victory.

Detroit’s breakthrough win over the Rams following the 2023 season ended a postseason victory drought that stretched back to the 1991 season. The Lions followed it by beating Tampa Bay and reaching the NFC Championship Game for the first time in more than three decades.

Those moments belonged to Campbell and his players.

They also belonged to everyone who waited for them.

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell has accomplished something bigger than changing the Detroit Lions’ record.

He helped change what it feels like to be a Lions fan.

The franchise that spent decades associated with disappointment has won division championships, playoff games and a franchise-record 15 regular-season games under Campbell. Expectations are now measured against Super Bowl contention rather than simply reaching the postseason.

But Campbell hasn’t forgotten who was there before any of that happened.

He remembers being “in the mud” with Goff, St. Brown, Sewell, Hutchinson and the players who helped drag Detroit through the difficult early years. He hears from fans who wish their parents and grandparents could have lived long enough to watch this version of the Lions.

Those stories clearly mean something to him.

Campbell came to Detroit promising a team this city could be proud of.

Five years later, generations of Lions fans finally have one.

And Campbell understands exactly how special it is to have played a part in making that happen.