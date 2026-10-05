Four games into the season, the Detroit Lions are sitting at 2-2, the defense has allowed at least 30 points three times, and a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers has provided plenty of fuel for an increasingly frustrated fan base.

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Dan Campbell understands the reaction. He just isn’t joining it.

Detroit walked out of Bank of America Stadium Sunday night having lost two of its last three games, and the Lions once again spent much of the night trying to dig themselves out of a hole. The final numbers from Carolina weren’t particularly comforting either, with the Panthers producing 445 total yards while Detroit fell back to .500.

But with 13 games still sitting in front of his team, Campbell delivered a direct message to anyone ready to hit the panic button. Don’t.

Dan Campbell Refuses to Panic at 2-2

Campbell acknowledged the frustration surrounding his team, but he made it clear that he believes an emotional overreaction after four games would accomplish nothing. His message was unmistakable.

“I know this: We go into panic mode when we’ve got 13 games left and we’re 2-2, that’s not the right thing to do. I just don’t believe that. I never have. “I know there’s frustration. Look, I’m frustrated. I know the players are frustrated. But you’re a few plays away, a few penalties away. Whatever it is, from now you’re not in a two-score game, and now you’re back in control instead of having to fight your way back from the deficit we were under,” Campbell said following the loss. Related coverage Detroit Lions Defense Just Entered Terrifying Territory Read more →

That doesn’t mean Campbell is pretending everything is fine. Far from it.

The Lions have problems that are impossible to ignore, particularly on defense. Detroit has now surrendered at least 30 points in three of its first four games, and Campbell’s team has repeatedly put itself in situations where the margin for error disappears.

Still, there is a difference between acknowledging problems and acting as though a season has already slipped away. Campbell clearly sees that distinction.

Lions Have Been Living on the Edge

Detroit’s first month has hardly been relaxing.

Just one week earlier, the Lions watched a fourth-quarter lead against the New York Jets vanish completely, with New York tying the game at 24 before Jahmyr Gibbs caught a go-ahead 11-yard touchdown with 2:25 left. Campbell even joked afterward about the stress his team continues to put its fans through, as we reported following the 31-24 victory.

Against Carolina, the Lions weren’t as fortunate.

Detroit battled back and eventually gave Jared Goff and the offense possession with an opportunity to win in the closing minutes, but the comeback stopped there. Instead of escaping another uneven performance, the Lions were forced to absorb their second loss in three games.

That is where Campbell’s message becomes more than an attempt to calm angry fans. His argument is essentially that Detroit isn’t miles away. It is repeatedly losing control of games because of a collection of mistakes that turn manageable situations into two-score deficits. That can be viewed two different ways.

The optimistic interpretation is that those mistakes are correctable. The concerning interpretation is that four games into the season, Detroit is still making too many of them.

Campbell Knows the Pressure Is Building

Expectations matter here. This is not the rebuilding Lions team Campbell inherited in 2021, when progress could be measured through competitiveness and development. Detroit enters games now expecting to win, and fans expect the same. Campbell has helped create those expectations.

That is why a 2-2 start will naturally receive more scrutiny, particularly when the defense continues to struggle. Campbell recently gave defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard a firm vote of confidence amid criticism of that unit. Now the losses are increasing the volume around those concerns.

Campbell’s response isn’t to pretend the criticism doesn’t exist. He admitted he is frustrated, said the players are frustrated, and understands why Lions fans feel the same way. He simply doesn’t believe frustration should become panic.

Thirteen Games Will Decide Whether Campbell Is Right

There is something very Campbell-like about the message. He isn’t asking anyone to ignore what happened against Carolina. He is asking his team, and perhaps the people watching it, not to treat four games like 17.

At 2-2, Detroit has plenty of time to stabilize its season. That statement is mathematically obvious, but the Lions also need to start proving Campbell’s larger point by turning those “few plays” and “few penalties” he referenced into actual victories.

Otherwise, the conversation will change quickly. For now, Campbell isn’t reaching for the panic button.

And with 13 games remaining, he doesn’t want anybody else reaching for it either.