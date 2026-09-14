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TodayTigersat TOR · 7:07 PMStarts in 10h 2m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, Sportsnet, TVA

Dan Campbell’s Locker Room Message After Lions Escape Saints

Dan Campbell Locker Room Message Saints
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The Detroit Lions did not make Week 1 easy.

Dan Campbell did not care much about style points afterward.

Detroit survived a 21-point New Orleans comeback and a potential game-winning two-point conversion to beat the Saints 31-30 in overtime, opening the season 1-0. Jared Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown for Detroit’s overtime touchdown before the Saints answered and failed on the conversion that would have ended the game.

When Campbell addressed his team afterward, his message was straightforward.

“The biggest thing is: you find a way to get the win.”

That has been a consistent theme around Detroit. There was plenty to correct from Sunday, particularly after allowing New Orleans to erase a 21-0 deficit. But the Lions still found the play they needed at the end.

Campbell Rewards Three Lions

Campbell handed out three game balls in the locker room: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Derrick Barnes and Tay Martin.

St. Brown was an obvious choice. He caught 10 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns, including Goff’s four-yard score in overtime. His importance to Detroit has gone well beyond production, something offensive coordinator Drew Petzing emphasized before the season when discussing what separates St. Brown from other players.

Barnes delivered one of the best defensive performances of the afternoon, recording both a sack and an interception. That followed an offseason in which Kelvin Sheppard saw Barnes elevate his play amid increased competition in the linebacker room. Sheppard praised that development before Week 1.

Dan Campbell Lions fans 2026 Detroit Lions injury report September 10 2026 Detroit Lions bold predictions Detroit Lions final Week 1 injury report Detroit Lions salary cap space Detroit Lions Week 1 uniform Dan Campbell Jahmyr Gibbs

Martin’s recognition may have meant the most.

The veteran receiver earned his roster spot in large part because of his special-teams ability, and he immediately showed why against New Orleans. Martin stood out in punt coverage, continuing a trend Campbell had noticed throughout training camp.

Detroit has plenty to clean up before Thursday night in Buffalo.

Campbell’s first message was simpler.

Find a way.

They did.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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