The Detroit Lions earned a chance to enjoy their bye week with a 45–21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Dan Campbell made sure they understood how much work remains before Green Bay arrives.

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After praising his team’s response Sunday, Campbell turned his attention to the next opponent in his postgame news conference. His assessment left little room for Detroit to treat one convincing win as proof its problems were solved.

“It’s not good enough. We’re going to have to be a hell of a lot better when we play Green Bay coming out of the bye, but that was a step in the right direction. It got us to win number three going into the bye. I’m proud of them.”

Campbell could appreciate the performance and still see the mistakes. His warning was directed at a team that finally showed improvement but now needs to sustain it.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell takes the field during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Campbell Praises the Response From Detroit’s Defense

Campbell credited the defense with getting the Lions started, pointing to its approach against the run and tighter coverage. That response followed a week in which Kelvin Sheppard warned that defensive personnel changes were possible.

“Guys really responded in a big way. I thought our defense really got everything started. We attacked the run. I thought we were sticky in coverage, very disciplined, minus a couple of plays there.”

He also praised the preparation behind the performance. In Campbell’s assessment, the players combined greater attention to their assignments with the aggressiveness he wanted.

“I thought Shep and the staff did an outstanding job, and the players really responded, man. They took it to heart and tried to do all the little things right and play with aggressiveness. They really set the tone for the day, and the offense fed off of that.”

That combination gives Detroit something to build on during the break. Campbell’s concern is whether the discipline can last through an entire game.

Mental Mistakes Still Bother Campbell

Before the Arizona game, Campbell had identified missed assignments and avoidable penalties among the problems Detroit needed to fix. His postgame comments showed why the final score would not end that discussion.

“We have to get better there. We have to continue to do those things and play off of each other and be on top of the little stuff. Honestly, the couple of things we did get hit on, those are mentals. Those are mentals, man, and they can’t happen.”

Campbell then described how quickly one lapse can undo a stretch of strong defense. A missed responsibility can turn an otherwise difficult possession for the opponent into a scoring opportunity.

“You can’t play that good for that long, and all of a sudden we get dirty eyes or we mess something up and we give up a 30-yarder, and now they’re in field-goal range. But it was better, and I thought those guys answered the bell.”

Green Bay Will Test Whether the Improvement Holds

The Lions return from their bye to host the Packers at Ford Field on Oct. 25, their first division game of the season. Minnesota follows the next week, making consistent execution especially valuable as Detroit enters its NFC North schedule.

Campbell said the coaching staff had pushed its players during the week, and he liked the response. His explanation made clear that the demands were intentional.

“The important thing is that you go all in, no matter what you’re going to do. Either it crumbles or they rise up, but you’re going all in. You’ve got to push your chips all the way in, and you’ve got to believe in it.”

Detroit gave Campbell the response he wanted against Arizona. Against Green Bay, he expects the Lions to bring that same aggression while eliminating the lapses that still bothered him Sunday.