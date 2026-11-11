The Detroit Lions received some encouraging injury news Wednesday as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Germany. However, head coach Dan Campbell also revealed that two key starters remain unlikely to play.

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According to Wednesday’s update, Campbell said defensive end DJ Wonnum is expected to return to practice after missing Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins with a concussion. As long as Wonnum avoids any setbacks, Campbell believes he should be available against New England.

Unfortunately, the news wasn’t nearly as promising for center Cade Mays and cornerback D.J. Reed. Neither player is expected to practice Wednesday, and Campbell indicated that both are doubtful at best for Sunday’s game.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) almost has his pass blocked by Detroit Lions edge rusher DJ Wonnum (98) that lead to an incomplete pass on the third down, during the first half of the N.F.L. game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Could Get DJ Wonnum Back

Wonnum’s potential return would provide an important boost to Detroit’s defensive front. The veteran pass rusher was among five Lions ruled out against Miami, leaving Detroit shorthanded on defense.

According to the Lions’ official November 6 injury report, Wonnum did not practice last week while dealing with his concussion. Wednesday’s expected return represents an encouraging development, although his availability remains dependent on avoiding setbacks and receiving the necessary clearance.

Meanwhile, the outlook for Mays and Reed remains concerning. Both players were already expected to miss last Sunday’s game, and neither appears particularly close to returning.

Mays continues to deal with an ankle injury, while Reed is recovering from a hip injury. According to the Lions’ official inactive report against Miami, veteran Juice Scruggs started at center in Mays’ absence, while Detroit relied on its secondary depth without Reed.

The Lions will continue monitoring all three players throughout the week before making final decisions on their availability. For now, Wonnum appears to be trending in the right direction, while Mays and Reed face an uphill battle to suit up against the Patriots.