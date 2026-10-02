We can officially stop calling the Detroit Lions’ pursuit of Joey Porter Jr. a rumor.

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Dan Campbell confirmed Friday that general manager Brad Holmes spent considerable time trying to acquire Porter from the Pittsburgh Steelers before the cornerback was ultimately traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Previous reports had connected Detroit to Porter, but Campbell’s comments provide the clearest confirmation yet that this wasn’t simply the Lions checking a price and moving along.

“Brad was, he’s been on it for a while. That’s been ongoing and everything’s got to align right, you know. The Cowboys did what they wanted to do, but we were very much in on it,” Campbell said Friday.

That’s a significant admission from Campbell, and it tells us something about how Detroit views its current roster.

Lions’ Interest in Porter Was Very Real

The Lions were reported last week to have contacted Pittsburgh about Porter, but there was never confirmation that Holmes had progressed beyond an exploratory conversation. Campbell just erased much of that ambiguity.

“Very much in on it” sounds considerably different than kicking the tires.

What Campbell didn’t reveal is arguably just as interesting. He did not disclose what Holmes offered Pittsburgh, how close Detroit came to completing the deal or exactly what prevented the Lions from getting it across the finish line.

We do know what Dallas ultimately paid. The Cowboys acquired Porter for a 2027 sixth-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick, with Dallas officially announcing the compensation late Wednesday night.

That’s now the benchmark against which Detroit’s pursuit can be measured.

What Does Campbell’s Admission Tell Us?

Detroit’s interest makes sense considering the state of its cornerback room. The Lions moved on from Terrion Arnold before the season, leaving D.J. Reed as the established veteran outside while Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Rock Ya-Sin and others compete for snaps around him.

Porter would have represented something different.

The 26-year-old has made 41 starts in 47 career games, producing 165 tackles, 31 passes defensed and three interceptions. He also allowed just 35 completions on 66 targets in 2025 without surrendering a touchdown, according to the numbers accompanying Dallas’ announcement of the trade.

There was also a substantial financial component. Porter is playing the final season of his rookie contract after he and Pittsburgh failed to reach an extension, meaning any team acquiring him had to consider not only the draft compensation but what could become a very expensive second contract.

That’s where Campbell’s “everything’s got to align right” comment becomes particularly interesting.

Detroit had to weigh the player, the draft capital, the contract and the long-term construction of its roster. Somewhere in that equation, Dallas was willing to go where Holmes wasn’t, or Pittsburgh simply preferred what the Cowboys put on the table.

Don’t Assume Brad Holmes Is Finished

Missing Porter doesn’t necessarily mean Detroit’s pursuit of secondary help is over.

In fact, Campbell confirming that Holmes was seriously pursuing a starting cornerback may be the strongest evidence yet that Detroit is willing to make a meaningful move if the right player becomes available. We’ve already seen other potential cornerback options emerge following the Porter trade, and Holmes now has until the trade deadline to decide whether another opportunity makes sense.

There’s an important distinction, though.

The Lions shouldn’t make a trade simply because they missed Porter. Holmes has spent years preaching about maintaining the organization’s long-term health, and surrendering premium draft capital for the wrong player would contradict that approach.

But Campbell just confirmed something we didn’t know for certain before Friday.

Brad Holmes wasn’t casually browsing.

The Lions wanted Joey Porter Jr., and they wanted him badly enough to stay involved “for a while.”

Now we’ll see whether Holmes has another target.