Dan Campbell Reveals 2 Defenders Who May See More Action vs. Cardinals

Dan Campbell promised changes after the Detroit Lions defense was torched again Sunday night. We now have a better idea of at least two players who could benefit from the shakeup.

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Campbell said Wednesday that rookie defensive back Keith Abney II and veteran Jalen Mills could receive expanded roles when Detroit visits the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. As Jeremy Reisman of Pride of Detroit reported, the comments come as Detroit searches for a secondary combination capable of stabilizing one of the NFL’s worst-performing defenses.

Aug 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Detroit Lions cornerback Keith Abney II (28) reacts after a play in the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Keith Abney Could Finally Get His Opportunity

Abney hasn’t received many chances defensively since Detroit selected him in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has played just 25 defensive snaps through four games, with all 25 coming in the season opener, but Campbell indicated that could change in Arizona.

“I think (Keith) Abney will probably help us out a little bit more here this week. So, will (Jalen) Mills. I can see both those guys taking on a bigger role,” Campbell said Wednesday.

The interesting part with Abney is his versatility. He entered the season behind Roger McCreary and Christian Izien at nickel, but injuries have forced Detroit to shuffle its secondary, and Abney has also been getting work at safety in recent weeks.

According to the Lions’ official website, Abney has allowed only two receptions for one yard during his limited defensive opportunities. That’s an incredibly small sample size, obviously, but at this point Detroit has every reason to find out whether the rookie can provide a spark.

Jalen Mills Could Bring Experience to Secondary

Jalen Mills represents the opposite end of the spectrum. The veteran has extensive NFL starting experience and rejoined Detroit recently as injuries continued piling up in the secondary, then played four defensive snaps late in the Lions’ 32-26 loss to Carolina.

His versatility could be particularly valuable because Detroit doesn’t necessarily have to lock him into one position. Mills has experience at both cornerback and safety, and Detroit elevated him from the practice squad for the Panthers game, giving the coaching staff its first opportunity this season to see him in game action.

Exactly where those additional snaps come from remains unclear. Christian Izien has been handling an increased workload at safety, McCreary has received opportunities outside, and Campbell has also discussed getting Ennis Rakestraw more involved after some encouraging situational work.

That’s what makes Sunday’s lineup worth watching. Campbell isn’t merely talking about fixing the same group; he’s signaling that Detroit may actually start changing who gets opportunities.

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) after practice during OTAs at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brian Branch Adds Another Variable

Then there is Brian Branch. The Pro Bowl defensive back returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since tearing his Achilles last December, officially beginning his three-week evaluation window before Detroit must either activate him or leave him on the PUP list for the remainder of the season.

Campbell cautioned that Branch will need time to work through the inevitable rust after such a lengthy absence. That makes playing Sunday far from guaranteed, especially with Detroit’s bye immediately following the Arizona game, but simply getting him back onto the practice field is a significant step for a defense that desperately misses him.

For now, Abney and Mills appear to be the immediate candidates for more work. Neither player is going to single-handedly repair everything that has gone wrong defensively, but Detroit has reached the point where continuing to do the same thing and hoping for different results isn’t much of a plan.

Campbell promised changes. On Sunday, we may finally start seeing them.