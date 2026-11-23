Dan Campbell was FIRED UP following the Detroit Lions’ 31-21 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field. And if his postgame locker room celebration was any indication, the Lions head coach already has his sights set on Thanksgiving.

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After Detroit secured its sixth consecutive victory to improve to 8-2, Campbell gathered his players for another passionate locker room speech. This time, he had a simple but powerful message.

“That’s TWO!” Campbell shouted, referring to Detroit winning the first two games of a critical three-game stretch that began against the New England Patriots in Germany.

Now, there is just one game remaining in that stretch, and it’s a big one.

Dan Campbell Hands Out Two Game Balls

Following his enthusiastic message, Campbell handed out two game balls to players who helped deliver Sunday’s victory. The first went to defensive end D.J. Wonnum, while the second went to quarterback Jared Goff.

Wonnum helped lead a Detroit defense that was playing its first game without injured superstar Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions had been searching for players to step up in Hutchinson’s absence, and Wonnum answered the call.

Meanwhile, Goff was outstanding against Tampa Bay, completing 20 of 28 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. According to the Lions’ official game recap, Goff finished with a 126.9 passer rating while connecting with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams for touchdowns.

For Wonnum, the recognition was especially meaningful considering the growing importance of Detroit’s defensive depth during the team’s winning streak.

Lions Have One More Mission Before Thanksgiving Dinner

Detroit has now defeated the Patriots and Buccaneers in consecutive games, setting up a massive Thanksgiving Day showdown against the Chicago Bears. Both teams enter Thursday’s NFC North battle with identical 8-2 records, making the holiday matchup especially important.

According to the official Lions schedule, kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field. A victory would give Detroit seven consecutive wins and complete the three-game stretch that Campbell has been emphasizing.

But for now, Lions fans can enjoy another classic Dan Campbell locker room celebration.

Two down. One to go.