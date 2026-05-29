Dan Campbell Sends Strong Message to Lions After Deep Dive Into 2025 Disappointment

The Detroit Lions are back on the practice field for OTAs, but don’t expect head coach Dan Campbell to get caught up in offseason hype.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Campbell delivered a clear message about where the organization stands after spending the offseason evaluating what went wrong during a disappointing finish to the 2025 season.

The Lions entered last year with Super Bowl expectations but ultimately fell short of their goals. Rather than pointing fingers, Campbell said the organization’s self-evaluation revealed that success and failure are shared responsibilities.

Dan Campbell Says Everyone Shares Responsibility

Campbell made it clear that the Lions’ shortcomings cannot be pinned on one player, coach, or decision.

“When things don’t go the way you want them to, it’s not just one thing. It’s not one player. It’s not one coach,” Campbell explained.

The Lions head coach emphasized that winning and losing are collective outcomes.

“It takes everybody to win, and unfortunately, it takes everybody to lose.”

After reviewing every aspect of the organization, Campbell believes the answer isn’t complicated. He wants the Lions to return to the fundamentals that helped transform the franchise into a perennial contender.

“Let’s get back to the business of what it is. It’s about football first and foremost, and it’s about the guy next to you.”

That message aligns perfectly with the tone of the team’s recently released schedule announcement video, which carried a noticeably more serious and business-like approach than in previous years.

Campbell Isn’t Interested in OTA Hype

While fans and media members often rush to crown offseason standouts, Campbell isn’t buying into any narratives that emerge from May practices.

“I’m done with the hype of the pajama party in May,” Campbell said with a smile.

For Campbell, OTA practices are valuable for entirely different reasons.

“It’s about the mental side. It’s about movement skills. All that other stuff doesn’t matter.”

The real evaluations won’t happen until training camp begins.

“We’ll find out in training camp who’s who.”

That said, Campbell believes the competition level throughout the roster may be the strongest it has been since he arrived in Detroit.

“This will be the most competition we’ve had, in my opinion. Top-tier competition. This is going to be good across the board.”

That statement should be encouraging for Lions fans, particularly considering the number of roster battles expected along the offensive line, defensive line, secondary, and wide receiver positions.

The Biggest Goal for 2026

When asked what must improve moving forward, Campbell pointed to something much simpler than scheme changes or personnel decisions.

“It’s about doing the little things right, not beating ourselves, and getting our confidence back.”

The Lions head coach believes confidence comes from proving it on the field, particularly in critical moments.

“There’s only one way to do that. You’ve got to prove to yourself you can win.”

Campbell specifically referenced situational football and close-game execution as areas where Detroit must take another step forward.

“You’ve got to prove you can win tight games and situational football.”

Ultimately, Campbell knows there is no shortcut to finding those answers.

“The only way to do it is in real time. You can do the best you can to prepare in practice, but when the real bullets are flying, that’s when you’ve got to do it.”

The Bottom Line

If there was one theme that emerged from Campbell’s Friday press conference, it was accountability. The Lions aren’t interested in excuses, offseason headlines, or OTA heroes. Instead, Campbell wants his team focused on fundamentals, competition, and returning to the hard-nosed identity that helped make Detroit one of the NFL’s most respected teams. As training camp approaches, the message from Allen Park is simple: less hype, more work.