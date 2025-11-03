Dan Campbell Rips Into Lions After Vikings Loss: ‘Very Disappointing’

There’s no spin zone when Dan Campbell takes the podium. After the Detroit Lions’ 27-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the fiery head coach blamed himself first and foremost for not having his squad ready, but he also didn’t waste time pointing fingers; he looked straight at his team’s execution, not the game plan.

“Self-induced. Oh yeah. Very disappointing,” Campbell said via Pride of Detroit when asked about his offense’s struggles handling the Vikings’ relentless pressure. “We knew what we were going to get going into this. We knew there would be some wrinkles, but there was nothing that we hadn’t seen before. We did not, we didn’t handle it. We did not handle it well.”

Minnesota, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, blitzed more than any team in the league last season, a reputation Detroit knew well. Yet despite all the preparation, the Lions were overwhelmed. Jared Goff was pressured on nearly half his dropbacks, sacked five times, and hit ten more.

Campbell didn’t hold back on the offensive line, which entered the season as one of the league’s best units. “I know we got beat on a couple of them, just physically beat on a couple that we expect not to. We expect more out of our guys,” Campbell added.

The message was clear: the Lions weren’t out-schemed. They were out-executed.

Why Detroit’s Offensive Line Looked Out of Sync

It wasn’t a case of Flores pulling out magic plays or exotic fronts. According to Campbell, the problems were internal, and avoidable.

“Some of it, we act like it was something exotic, it wasn’t. We just didn’t handle it well. We weren’t on the same page,” Campbell admitted. “We did not handle some of the communication well. Not well enough. We all need to be on the same page. That’s the bottom line. We’re better than that, we just are.”

The loss of rookie left guard Christian Mahogany to a knee injury in the fourth quarter only added to the chaos up front. His absence, paired with rookie Tate Ratledge briefly leaving the game with a shoulder injury, left Detroit scrambling for cohesion.

It showed. The offensive line, usually a symbol of discipline and dominance, looked scattered, missing assignments and struggling to recognize blitz packages.

Still, Campbell didn’t throw his players under the bus. His frustration stemmed from belief, the kind that expects more because the standard in Detroit is higher now.

The Big Picture

The Lions are 5-3, still very much in control of their NFC North destiny. But Sunday’s loss was a gut check. They were out of rhythm, out of sync, and out of character.

Campbell’s postgame tone wasn’t about panic, it was about accountability. The same edge that helped him turn this franchise around is the one driving him to demand better after a frustrating, preventable loss.

Detroit’s head coach didn’t see a team that was outclassed, just one that failed to do its job.

And knowing Dan Campbell, that message won’t go unheard heading into Week 10.