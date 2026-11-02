The Detroit Lions defeated the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but the injuries suffered during that 19-15 victory have created a serious problem for their defense.

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And now, head coach Dan Campbell is acknowledging that Detroit may need to bring in reinforcements.

During his Monday afternoon press conference, Campbell discussed the Lions’ suddenly depleted linebacker room, including the season-ending injury to rookie Jimmy Rolder and the uncertainty surrounding All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell.

While Detroit has several experienced players capable of stepping into larger roles, Campbell made it clear that general manager Brad Holmes could soon be looking outside the organization for additional help.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Admits Lions Could Need Reinforcements

“We may need a little bit of help. We’re looking at everything. We’ll adjust as we go,” Campbell said. “(Lions GM) Brad (Holmes) and I will get together here this afternoon, tomorrow, and figure some of this out.”

That’s a significant acknowledgment from Detroit’s head coach, especially with the NFL trade deadline approaching.

Campbell did not specifically say the Lions would make a trade, nor did he identify any potential targets. However, his comments confirm that the coaching staff and front office are evaluating how to address their depth concerns.

The situation became more complicated Monday when Campbell revealed that Rolder’s rookie season is over following a hamstring injury suffered against Minnesota. The former Michigan linebacker could also require surgery.

Meanwhile, the Lions have not established a timetable for Jack Campbell’s return after he was transported to a local hospital during Sunday’s game.

Detroit Lions Still Have Internal Linebacker Options

Despite the injuries, Campbell expressed confidence in the linebackers already on Detroit’s roster.

“Luckily, we have some depth in there,” Campbell said. “With (Malcolm) Rodrigo and (Trevor) Nowaske and (Derrick) Barnes. Those three guys. And Amen’s (Ogbongbemiga) been up for us, which is good. And then we’ve got (Joe) Bachie ready to roll.”

That gives defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard several options to consider before Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Derrick Barnes brings starting experience and versatility, while Malcolm Rodriguez has played multiple linebacker roles throughout his Detroit career. Nowaske has also earned the coaching staff’s trust through his reliability and understanding of the defense.

In fact, Campbell previously praised Nowaske’s ability to execute his assignments, an important quality for a unit that could be forced to adjust its responsibilities.

However, having capable replacements isn’t necessarily the same as having enough depth to withstand additional injuries.

The Lions entered the season with Jack Campbell as their defensive centerpiece, and losing Rolder for the remainder of the year leaves them with one fewer option in their rotation.

Brad Holmes Faces Another Important Decision

As we previously examined following Sunday’s injury-filled victory, the Lions could face significant defensive personnel challenges just as they are beginning to establish momentum.

Detroit’s linebacker concerns are particularly pressing because the team must now prepare for the possibility of playing without Jack Campbell, at least in the immediate future.

The Lions did receive encouraging news Monday when the organization announced that preliminary indications regarding his condition were positive.

Still, we previously reported that Campbell continues to recover at a local hospital, and the team has not provided a medical diagnosis or return timetable.

That leaves Holmes with a difficult decision.

Does he trust the linebackers already on the roster, explore available free agents, or pursue a trade before the Nov. 10 deadline?

For now, no outside addition has been announced, and Campbell’s comments should not be interpreted as confirmation that a move is imminent.

But one thing is becoming increasingly clear.

The Lions may have beaten the NFL’s last undefeated team, but keeping their defense together for the rest of the season could require some help from outside the building.