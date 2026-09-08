Dan Campbell Reveals Lions’ Plan Behind Jahmyr Gibbs

The Detroit Lions lost their intended No. 2 running back before the season even started. Dan Campbell’s answer is not to find another one.

With Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve, Detroit will open the season with Jahmyr Gibbs at the center of the backfield and Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors sharing the work behind him. Campbell made it clear Monday that the Lions do not view either backup as the unquestioned RB2.

“It’s by committee,” Campbell said. “I see Vaki getting some reps too. I don’t see it like Saylors is running back 2.”

That distinction matters because it tells us something about Detroit’s plan for Gibbs, too.

Gibbs Is the Constant, Not the Committee

Pacheco was supposed to provide veteran support behind Gibbs after Detroit reshaped its backfield during the offseason. Instead, a back injury landed him on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

The easy conclusion would be that Saylors simply slides into Pacheco’s spot. His preseason made a pretty convincing argument. Saylors consistently produced when given opportunities and had already taken control of Detroit’s final running back competition before eventually earning a place on the roster.

Campbell is telling us not to think about it that way.

This looks less like a traditional depth chart and more like Detroit matching the backup to the assignment. Saylors has shown he can run the ball effectively. Vaki brings special-teams value, but Campbell also specifically praised his development as a runner, receiver and pass protector.

That last part should not be dismissed. A backup running back does not help much if the offense has to advertise what is coming every time he enters the game. Detroit’s own Week 1 breakdown says the Lions trust both Vaki and Saylors when Gibbs needs a breather.

Vaki becoming credible in pass protection and the passing game gives offensive coordinator Drew Petzing more freedom to keep the offense intact when Gibbs leaves the field.

Detroit Has Been Preparing Vaki for This

There was a point when Vaki looked far more like an elite special-teams player who happened to be listed at running back than a legitimate piece of Detroit’s offense.

That began changing this summer.

During training camp, Vaki started showing noticeably more natural instincts at the position, including improved vision and patience. His progress was significant enough that a closer look at his camp performance showed why Detroit was expanding his offensive responsibilities.

Now we know what that development was preparing him for.

The Lions are not asking Vaki to replace Gibbs. They are not asking Saylors to replace Pacheco by himself, either.

They are trying to protect the offense from becoming one-dimensional whenever Gibbs leaves the field.

And there is another piece to this. Detroit just committed major money to Gibbs. He is going to get plenty of work. Probably more than at any point earlier in his career. But making Gibbs the centerpiece of the offense does not require turning September into a contest to see how many touches his body can absorb.

Detroit paid Gibbs to be its difference-maker for years, not merely its busiest player in Week 1.

The committee behind him gives Campbell a way to increase Gibbs’ importance without needlessly increasing every part of his workload. Saylors can handle carries. Vaki can offer a broader situational role. Gibbs can remain the player opposing defenses have to build their game plan around.

There may not be a true RB2 in Detroit right now.

That appears to be exactly how Campbell wants it.