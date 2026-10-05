Dan Campbell has spent plenty of time taking responsibility for the Detroit Lions’ uneven start. On Monday, however, Detroit’s head coach made it clear that accountability is not going to stop with him.

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The Lions are 2-2 following Sunday night’s 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, and discipline continues to be a problem. Detroit was flagged for nine penalties for 67 yards, and Campbell, who has already put the discipline problems on himself, has apparently seen enough of the avoidable mistakes that continue to put his team in bad situations.

During his Monday evaluation of the loss, Campbell didn’t simply promise the Lions would practice harder or clean things up. He made it clear that players who continue making the same mistakes could find themselves watching someone else take their snaps.

Dan Campbell Says Personnel Could Change

Detroit’s problems are hardly limited to penalties, particularly on a defense that had another difficult night against Carolina. Campbell acknowledged during his Monday press conference that personnel changes could become part of the solution if the Lions cannot clean things up.

“I don’t look at it just defensively. I look at it in all three phases. So, to me, the starting point is the penalties, man. It’s the penalties. It’s the pre-snap penalties, the discipline penalties. “We’re putting ourselves in a bind. I understand you’re going to get some calls that are going to happen on defense if you want to try to play a little more sticky coverage. That’s not what I’m talking about. “Those things can come up, but you need to be able to eliminate those other things where now, all of a sudden, you just gave up a free five one way or another. You gave it to them, or we put ourselves in a hole. Related coverage The Lions Are 11-10 in Kelvin Sheppard’s 21 Games Read more → “That’s really where we got in trouble yesterday. We just kind of imploded a little bit at different times, and we weren’t able to counter because of that. “So, to me, that’s the starting point with all of this. And then it’ll be about … we may tweak some of this personnel that we’ve got here a little bit and see if we can mix it up some. And then we’ll go from there.”

That last part should get everyone’s attention. Campbell isn’t announcing sweeping changes, but “we may tweak some of this personnel” is considerably different from telling everyone to stay the course.

Campbell Wants Players He Can Depend On

Campbell also made it clear that this isn’t simply about physical talent. He wants players he can trust to execute their assignments when things start moving quickly on Sundays.

Asked about possible defensive adjustments with coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, Campbell said Detroit is evaluating both its schemes and the players being asked to execute them.

“I don’t know if I really want to go in-depth on all that because that has a bearing on who we’re getting ready to play. “But I think you’re really looking at multiple coverage schemes, whether that’s second-and-long, you’re looking at third down, who’s going to be our focus for that opponent, and then really, who are the guys we can hang our hat on? “We’ve got to play much smarter. We really need the dependability of guys doing what they’re supposed to do and not blowing a gasket when the real bullets are flying.”

“Who are the guys we can hang our hat on?” is probably the most important part of that answer. Four games into the season, Campbell and his staff are still determining exactly which players they can trust when assignments have to be executed under pressure.

Repeat Mistakes Could Cost Lions Players Snaps

Then came Campbell’s strongest warning of the session. Asked what more the coaching staff can do to emphasize discipline, he didn’t offer anything complicated.

If a player keeps making the same mistakes, somebody else can play.

“I think you just go back to what we did when we started, man. You pull them out. And then, if it continues to be an issue in the game, you just put other guys in. “I mean, that’s kind of what you have to do. And if you’re on the clock, then you keep them in for a play, and then you get them out the very next play. “That’s really the only way to do it to this point. I trust that we’ll get there, and that’s on us as coaches. It starts with me, and we’re the ones who have to demand that. “I thought we did a pretty good job during training camp, but you get on the road and you don’t respond very well to it. It’s an issue because that’s what this league is.”

There isn’t much ambiguity there. Campbell will continue taking responsibility as the head coach, but that doesn’t mean players get unlimited chances to make the same mistakes without consequences.

Lions Have One More Game Before the Bye

Detroit’s next opportunity comes Sunday on the road against Arizona before the Lions enter their Week 6 bye. That gives Campbell and his staff one game to see whether their message is getting through before they have an extra week to evaluate everything.

At 2-2, nobody is losing a season in October. But Campbell just made the standard pretty clear: play smarter, do your job and prove you can be trusted when the pressure arrives.

Otherwise, somebody else might get the chance.