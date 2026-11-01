The Detroit Lions picked up an emotional 19-15 victory over the previously undefeated Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but head coach Dan Campbell admitted that finishing the game wasn’t easy.

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With Detroit leading 12-7 early in the fourth quarter, star linebacker Jack Campbell suffered a frightening neck injury that brought the action at Ford Field to a halt.

The All-Pro linebacker was eventually carted off the field and transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

And afterward, Dan Campbell explained just how difficult it was for his players to regroup and finish the job.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) celebrates a play against Green Bay Packers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Opens Up About Emotional Challenge

Campbell acknowledged that watching a teammate suffer such a frightening injury creates an incredibly difficult situation for everyone involved.

“It’s tough, because you’re in that moment, you don’t know what’s going on…but as athletes, coaches in this league, you have to lock back in. That’s part of this, what it’s about, overcoming adversity in any shape…and that was another version of it.”

Those words provide some insight into what the Lions experienced during the final quarter.

As we previously reported, several Detroit defenders gathered in prayer on the sideline after watching their teammate receive emergency medical attention.

The game was stopped for several minutes as Campbell was stabilized and removed from the field. Players from both teams were visibly shaken by the incident.

But as their head coach explained, Detroit eventually had to find a way to refocus.

Lions Respond With Emotional Fourth-Quarter Victory

What happened next demonstrated the resilience Dan Campbell has emphasized throughout his tenure in Detroit.

Immediately following the lengthy injury stoppage, the Lions defense forced Minnesota into a fourth-down incompletion, protecting its 12-7 advantage.

Minnesota eventually took a 15-12 lead, but Detroit refused to fold.

Jared Goff connected with Jameson Williams for the go-ahead touchdown, and the Lions held on for a 19-15 victory that handed the Vikings their first loss of the season.

The victory improved Detroit’s record to 5-2 while dropping Minnesota to 6-1.

The Lions were already dealing with significant defensive injuries, including concussions that ruled out Brian Branch and DJ Wonnum.

Still, they found a way to finish the game.

Afterward, Dan Campbell emphasized that his thoughts and prayers remained with Jack and his family, adding that the linebacker was receiving medical care but that the team had no new information.

The Lions earned an important divisional victory Sunday, but their head coach’s comments made it clear that overcoming the emotional challenge of Jack Campbell’s injury required something far greater than simply executing a football play.

For Detroit, the win was important. Getting encouraging news about its injured linebacker would mean even more.