With the Hall of Fame Game just around the corner, the Detroit Lions are getting ready to kick off their preseason slate. And while fans shouldn’t expect to see Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, or Aidan Hutchinson suiting up Thursday night, Dan Campbell just gave a pretty big clue about who will be in action.

TLDR

Dan Campbell expects Lions rookies to play in preseason opener.

Tyleik Williams and Tate Ratledge likely to see snaps.

Ratledge has been rotating between center and guard in camp.

Four preseason games = more rookie reps and evaluations.

Lions open preseason vs. Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game.

Why it matters

Campbell’s comments point toward the Lions’ rookie class, yes, even the big-name guys, getting their first taste of live NFL action under the lights.

Rookies are about to get baptized

Speaking with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero at Lions training camp, Campbell didn’t exactly hold back when asked about preseason playing time for his rookies.

“I think all of those guys need to play in a game, or games,” Campbell said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I see them playing in this game.”

So while he stopped short of etching anything in stone, it’s pretty clear that Detroit’s younger guys, especially first-rounder Tyleik Williams and second-rounder Tate Ratledge, will be getting reps early and often. That includes Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And let’s be honest, rookie reps in August don’t just help the players; they help the coaches figure out what they’ve got.

Fire hose meets Ratledge

One rookie who’s had a bit of a trial by fire is Tate Ratledge. The former Georgia mauler is projected to be a starting guard, but the Lions are seeing what he can do at center too. That experimentation comes with a learning curve.

“He’s drinking out of a fire hose right now,” Campbell joked earlier in the week.

No kidding.

Ratledge spent the first few training camp practices lining up at center before shifting back to his more familiar right guard spot. Whether he’s playing one or both positions in the preseason is still up in the air, but his versatility could be a huge asset, especially with Frank Ragnow now retired and Graham Glasgow needing a bounce-back year.

What about Tyleik Williams?

While Ratledge has been juggling roles, Tyleik Williams has quietly solidified himself as a presence on the defensive line. Drafted to beef up the interior and complement DJ Reader, the former Ohio State standout has impressed with his raw power and instincts.

If he gets the green light Thursday, Lions fans might finally get a glimpse of how dominant the Lions’ revamped front could be with Williams, Alim McNeill, and Aidan Hutchinson all wreaking havoc.

The Big Picture

Detroit has four preseason games this year thanks to the Hall of Fame Game, and that’s music to Campbell’s ears. More snaps = more evaluation time for the rookies, and maybe even some clarity on positional battles.

As always, Dan Campbell is staying aggressive, even when the games don’t count. It’s a mentality that mirrors his playing days and continues to set the tone for this new-look Lions squad.

The Bottom Line

Don’t expect to see the Lions’ stars during the preseason. But do expect to see Tyleik Williams, Tate Ratledge, and the rest of Detroit’s 2025 rookie class hit the field Thursday night in Canton. Dan Campbell isn’t waiting for Week 1 to find out what he’s got.