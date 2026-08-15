Dan Campbell Sends Blunt Warning After Lions’ Sloppy Preseason Opener

Dan Campbell did not care that most of the Detroit Lions’ established starters watched Thursday night from the sideline. He did not excuse the mistakes because it was the first preseason game, either.

Detroit’s 16-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals featured several encouraging individual performances, but the Lions repeatedly made life harder on themselves. Turnovers, penalties and dropped passes kept promising possessions from becoming points.

Campbell’s message afterward was direct.

“What wasn’t good was the penalties. We played really sloppy. We shot ourselves in the foot,” Campbell said. “We were not good on third down and that was primarily due to drops and penalties. It was the first one, we’ll learn from this.”

The preseason is built for evaluation. It is not permission to play careless football.

Detroit’s Offense Kept Stopping Itself

Detroit finished the night with three turnovers, including two interceptions thrown by rookie quarterback Luke Altmyer. The Lions also lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs in Cincinnati territory.

Those mistakes explain why Detroit scored only six points through the first three quarters. The Lions moved the ball at times. They simply could not finish enough possessions.

Isaac TeSlaa’s difficult night offered the clearest example. An accurate Altmyer pass bounced off the receiver’s hands and became an interception during Detroit’s opening possession. Another pass slipped through TeSlaa’s hands on fourth down.

Campbell expressed confidence in TeSlaa after the game, but his larger criticism applied to the entire offense. Drops and penalties ruined Detroit’s third-down execution, forced longer situations and prevented the Lions from establishing any rhythm.

That is the part Campbell will not accept. Young players can lose individual matchups. They can struggle with timing or make the wrong read. Mental errors and avoidable penalties are different.

Detroit’s identity under Campbell has been built around disciplined aggression. The Lions want to play fast and physically, but they cannot allow that style to become reckless.

Campbell Found Reasons for Optimism

Campbell was frustrated, not discouraged.

“I thought the guys competed,” Campbell said. “A lot of those guys took the coaching to the field, and that was something we really wanted to see. There were some guys who really showed up.”

Ahmed Hassanein delivered the loudest performance. The second-year edge defender recorded two sacks, three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. He sacked Joe Burrow on his first defensive snap, then produced a strip sack later in the game.

Campbell saw the same relentless player who has been creating problems throughout training camp.

“It was great to see. I don’t feel like I’m surprised,” Campbell said. “I felt like they came out and made plays. Just the way Ahmed played, the things he’s able to do, you feel like it would translate, certainly with this preseason. It was good to see, it was maximum effort. He’s been disruptive and he’s going to learn from this.”

Hassanein’s performance strengthened his case for a meaningful defensive role. Detroit Sports Nation examined why his breakout night may have changed the roster conversation.

Rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard also flashed, while running back Jacob Saylors emerged as Detroit’s most dependable offensive weapon. Campbell called Saylors the Lions’ “most potent player on offense” and praised him as a steady workhorse.

Those performances mattered. So did Detroit’s late touchdown drive, which gave the Lions an opportunity to tie the game.

Luke Altmyer Showed Why Detroit Is Intrigued

Altmyer’s final stat line will not tell the full story.

The rookie threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. He also showed touch on deep throws, remained composed under pressure and led an 80-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

“I thought Luke did a really good job for a young guy,” Campbell said. “I’ve got to be careful, I don’t want to give him too much sugar and tea time. But what you see in practice, the composure, not too big for him, the accuracy, those deep balls, he’s got a touch about them. I felt like he showed up.”

Campbell did not dismiss Altmyer’s mistakes. He welcomed them as part of the development process.

“The mistakes that he did make, they’re great,” Campbell said. “You have to have those to learn from, in any position, but especially his. I felt like it was a good debut for him.”

That distinction matters. Campbell can live with a rookie quarterback making aggressive mistakes while processing his first NFL action. He cannot live with an offense repeatedly losing downs because of penalties and dropped passes.

Detroit’s official game recap highlighted Altmyer’s late response and the defense’s ability to keep the Lions within striking distance. Those positives give the coaching staff something to build upon.

The Next Test Comes at Ford Field

The Lions will host the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 22, in their second preseason game. The scoreboard will once again be secondary to player evaluation.

The standard will not change.

Campbell wants fewer penalties, cleaner third-down execution and better ball security. Players competing for the final roster spots cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes. One sloppy night can become a lesson. Two can become a pattern.

That is why Campbell’s postgame remarks carried weight. He praised effort and individual growth, but he refused to hide behind the usual preseason excuses.

Bottom Line

The Lions did not lose because Cincinnati overwhelmed them. They lost because they repeatedly interrupted their own progress.

Campbell saw young players compete. He saw Hassanein dominate, Saylors produce and Altmyer respond after mistakes. Those are valuable preseason developments.

He also saw penalties, drops and turnovers undermine the offense.

“We played really sloppy. We shot ourselves in the foot.”

For Detroit’s roster hopefuls, the warning could not be clearer. The first preseason game offered room for mistakes. The next one requires evidence that they learned from them.