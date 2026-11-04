The Detroit Lions entered the 2026 season believing Cade Mays would be their answer at center. But thanks to another injury and the impressive performance of Juice Scruggs, head coach Dan Campbell now finds himself facing a situation that nobody expected.

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And based on Campbell’s latest comments, the Lions aren’t ready to completely rule out a future competition for the starting center job.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) calls for a snap against Minnesota Viking from offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (70) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dan Campbell Addresses Lions’ Starting Center Situation

During his Tuesday morning appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, Campbell was asked whether Scruggs’ strong performance, combined with Mays’ injury struggles, could create a legitimate competition at center.

“Well, I can’t say that right now,” Campbell said when asked about a possible competition.

That certainly wasn’t a declaration that Mays had lost his starting job. However, Campbell also made it clear that Scruggs has earned the coaching staff’s confidence.

“What I would say is that Juice came in and played very well,” Campbell explained. “That’s what I would definitely say.”

Campbell went on to praise Scruggs for stepping into the lineup against Minnesota despite receiving limited live practice repetitions at center during the week.

The veteran offensive lineman helped stabilize Detroit’s offense after Mays exited Sunday’s victory over the Vikings with an ankle injury.

Juice Scruggs Expected to Start Against Miami

For now, the Lions appear to have their immediate plan in place.

Mays suffered a low-ankle sprain against the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, and Campbell indicated that the team is preparing Scruggs to start Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

“As of right now, he’s our guy, because I don’t see Cade practicing Wednesday and he might not Thursday,” Campbell said during his latest injury update. “So we’re going to get Juice ready to go here.”

As we previously reported when Mays suffered his ankle injury against Minnesota, Scruggs stepped in after the veteran center was forced to leave the game.

The Lions subsequently leaned heavily on their running game, finishing with 230 rushing yards in their 19-15 victory.

Could Juice Scruggs Eventually Replace Cade Mays?

This is where things become particularly interesting for Detroit.

The Lions signed Mays to a three-year, $25 million contract during the offseason with the expectation that he would anchor the offensive line. However, a fractured wrist forced him to miss the first five games of the season, allowing Scruggs to establish himself as a reliable replacement.

As we previously highlighted when Campbell discussed a potential offensive-line shakeup, Detroit has already considered ways to keep Scruggs involved even when Mays is healthy.

Now, with Mays dealing with another injury, Scruggs has another opportunity to prove he deserves a significant role moving forward.

Campbell hasn’t announced a permanent change at center, and Mays remains the team’s established starter when healthy. Still, the coach’s refusal to dismiss the possibility of competition leaves an interesting question hanging over Detroit’s offensive line.

If Scruggs continues playing at a high level, how much longer can the Lions afford to keep him on the bench when Mays returns?

That’s a question Campbell and his coaching staff may eventually have to answer.