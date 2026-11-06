The Detroit Lions are preparing to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Dan Campbell has delivered some concerning injury news.

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According to Friday’s update, Campbell does not expect three key starters to be available for Detroit’s Week 9 matchup: cornerback D.J. Reed, edge rusher DJ Wonnum, and center Cade Mays.

The news comes as the Lions continue dealing with numerous injuries following last Sunday’s emotional 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit Lions center Cade Mays (64) warms up ahead of the game between Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Three Detroit Lions Starters Expected to Miss Sunday’s Game

According to a Friday update from the team’s Tim Twentyman, Campbell identified the following players as unlikely to suit up in Miami:

D.J. Reed (hip): The veteran cornerback suffered his injury during Detroit’s victory over Minnesota.

The veteran cornerback suffered his injury during Detroit’s victory over Minnesota. DJ Wonnum (concussion): The edge rusher remains sidelined after his collision with teammate Brian Branch.

The edge rusher remains sidelined after his collision with teammate Brian Branch. Cade Mays (ankle): Detroit’s starting center continues recovering from an injury sustained against the Vikings.

All three were listed as nonparticipants on Detroit’s Thursday injury report, and none of them had practiced at all this week.

Their expected absences create challenges on both sides of the football, particularly for a defense already adjusting to life without linebacker Jack Campbell, who has not practiced this week while dealing with a neck injury.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, Detroit did receive some encouraging news Thursday when Brian Branch returned to full participation in practice.

However, Branch must still receive the necessary medical clearance before returning from concussion protocol.

Dan Campbell Mentions Possible Replacement for DJ Wonnum

Perhaps the most intriguing part of Friday’s update involved Detroit’s pass rush.

With Wonnum expected to miss Sunday’s game, Campbell specifically mentioned practice squad edge rusher Anthony Lucas as a potential option.

Fellow edge defender Ahmed Hassanein could also see an opportunity.

Lucas, a 6-foot-5, 265-pound rookie out of USC, was among the players Detroit added to improve its size and athleticism along the defensive front.

His potential elevation would give defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard another option as the Lions attempt to maintain pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

For a team already missing several important defensive contributors, finding productive snaps from its younger pass rushers could be critical.

Juice Scruggs Expected to Step In at Center

Meanwhile, Detroit appears to have a more established replacement available for Mays.

As DSN previously detailed, the Lions have been preparing Juice Scruggs to handle starting center responsibilities against Miami.

Scruggs started Detroit’s first five games while Mays recovered from a wrist injury and stepped back into the lineup after Mays exited Sunday’s victory over Minnesota.

Having an experienced replacement should help the Lions maintain continuity along their offensive line.

What It Means for Sunday in Miami

The Lions entered the week knowing their depth would be tested, and Friday’s update makes that challenge even more apparent.

With Reed, Wonnum, and Mays all expected to miss Sunday’s game, Detroit will need several reserves to contribute immediately.

The good news is that the Lions have already demonstrated an ability to overcome injuries, including last week’s victory over a Minnesota team that had not lost a game all season.